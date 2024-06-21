Knights Sign 11-Year-Old Brantlee Mumford to One-Day Contract

June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Earlier today at a press conference held at Truist Field, the Charlotte Knights announced the signing of Brantlee Mumford, an 11-year-old Levine Children's Hospital patient, to a one-day contract. Friday's announcement was the start of a special two-day celebration at Truist Field.

When the Charlotte Knights take the field on Saturday, June 22, the team will wear jerseys designed by Brantlee. Even more special, Brantlee is scheduled to deliver the lineup card, take the field with the team, and then take his winning moment on the field in the middle of the 4th inning of Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves).

Brantlee Mumford, the newest member of the Charlotte Knights, is someone who truly exemplifies what it means to never give up. After being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome last Fall, he lost the ability to use his arms and legs. But this active 11-year-old wasn't going to let anything stop him from getting back into baseball and the other sports he loved so much. With the help of his care team at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital and driven by his love for baseball, Brantlee persevered, learning to walk again over the course of eight months.

During his time at Levine Children's Hospital, Brantlee not only made incredible physical progress, but he also made an incredible masterpiece when he participated in the Charlotte Knights' annual jersey design contest. Brantlee's design was selected as the 2024 contest winner.

On June 22, all Charlotte Knights players will wear Brantlee's design on field and auction them off to benefit Arts for Life, an art therapy program at Levine Children's Hospital that helps kids like Brantlee heal through art. The first 1,500 kids in attendance for Saturday's game will also receive a youth-sized replica of Brantlee's jersey, courtesy of Atrium Health.

The Charlotte Knights are the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox and play at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. For more information, including tickets and promotional nights, please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.