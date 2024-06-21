June 21 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

IOWA CUBS (32-40) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (31-39)

Friday, June 21 - 6:05 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

RHP Dan Straily (0-4, 5.95) vs. RHP Luis Cessa (2-2, 4.04)

TONIGHT'S GAME : The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians play the fourth of a six-game series tonight at Victory Field...it marks the second time the two clubs will meet this season, with the first being from May 21-26 at Principal Park...Iowa is slated to start right-hander Dan Straily who will make his 10th appearance (ninth start) for the I-Cubs...the Indians are slated to start right-hander Luis Cessa who is slated to make his second start for Indianapolis and 12th of the season (made 10 starts with Omaha).

SHUTOUT : Iowa snapped their two-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Indianapolis last night at Victory Field...marked the fourth shutout of the season for the I-Cubs following a 12-0 win on May 24 vs. Indianapolis, a 6-0 win at St. Paul on April 12 and a 2-0 win over Omaha on March 31... Trey Supak made his first start with Iowa and worked 6.0 innings, allowing five hits with one walk and one strikeout... Supak threw 6.0 shutout innings for the first time since Aug. 2, 2019 in which he tossed 6.2 innings vs. Fresno with San Antonio... Ethan Roberts (1.2 IP) and Hunter Bigge (1.1 IP) contributed to the shutout in relief with Bigge earning his second save.

BALLESTEROS GOES DEEP : Catcher Moises Ballesteros provided the game's only offense last night as he hit his first home run at the Triple-A level, a solo shot in the second inning off Indianapolis starter Jake Woodford...Ballesteros is batting .500 (6-for-12) through his first three games with Iowa...he hit .299 (58-for-194) with nine home runs and 43 RBI in 56 games with Tennessee...Moises ranked among Southern League leaders in RBI (2nd), slugging percentage (3rd, .495), OPS (3rd, .867), home runs (T-4th), and batting average (6th) at the time of his promotion.

BIGGE SMALLS : Reliever Hunter Bigge earned his second save in as many chances last night...he pitched 1.1 innings and allowed just one batter to reach base on a walk, but faced the minimum as he got Matt Gorski to ground into a double play to end the game...Hunter has made five appearances with Iowa this season and has worked 6.0 scoreless and hitless innings with eight strikeouts.

ONE-NIL : Iowa played their first 1-0 game since Sept. 17, 2023 vs. St. Paul in which the I-Cubs came out on top...the club played three 1-0 games last season including May 20 (G2) vs. Indianapolis (W, 7.0 innings) and April 19 at Buffalo (W).

CLOSE CALLS : The I-Cubs 1-0 win last night improved them to 13-11 this season in one-run games...Iowa has played 24 such games which is tied for the most in the International League this year with Louisville (13-9).

ROBERTS IN RELIEF : Iowa reliever Ethan Roberts was added to the Cubs 40-man roster and optioned to Iowa on Sunday...Roberts has pitched in 11 games with Iowa and has not allowed an earned run in 11.1 innings of work, which is tied for fourth-longest such active streak in the International League this season... Ethan has made nine appearances in the Majors (all in 2022 with Chicago) and went 0-1 with a 8.22 ERA (7 ER in 7.2 IP) before he missed the entire 2023 season due to injury.

PUNCHOUTS : Iowa ranks second in the International League in strikeouts with 712, trailing leaders Norfolk (721)...the I-Cubs are on pace for 1,483 strikeouts which would break the franchise record for most strikeouts in a season (1,395 punchouts in 2023).

VS. INDIANAPOLIS : Iowa and Indianapolis are facing off for their second series of the season following May 21-26 in which each club won three games and Indianapolis outscoring Iowa 46-41...Indianapolis has won two of the first three games of the series outscoring the I-Cubs 6-3...Iowa went 14-10 vs. the Indians last season and 5-7 against the club at Victory Field.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN : Iowa began a road trip last Tuesday at Columbus in which they will play 12 games over 14 days...Iowa has gone 3-6 on the current trip and is 14-22 on the road this season...the club has lost seven of their last 10 games away from Principal Park dating back to the series finale on June 2 at Louisville.

