Powerade Presents Iowa Swarm Night at Principal Park

June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs and Iowa Swarm Collective are partnering to bring local college athletes to Principal Park on Thursday, July 25. Fans will have the chance to meet Max Llewellyn and Xavier Nwankpa (Football), Jada Gyamfi (Women's Basketball), and Payton Sandfort and Josh Dix (Men's Basketball) for autographs before and during the game. Each athlete will also be featured with a ceremonial first pitch. Game time is 6:38 PM and the gates will open at 5:30. The event is presented by Powerade and Atlantic Bottling Company.

"We know Iowa fans are passionate about their teams and supporting their local athletes," Iowa Cubs Assistant General Manager Randy Wehofer said. "We're excited to team up with the Iowa Swarm Collective to support these terrific local athletes and give fans a great experience at the ballpark."

Fans wanting to support the athletes and the Iowa Swarm Collective can purchase tickets for the July 25 game through the dedicated link available at iowaswarm.com or on the Iowa Swarm social channels. For every ticket purchased through that link, the Iowa Swarm Collective will receive $6. In addition, the Iowa Swarm Collective receives proceeds from sales of 28oz bottles of Powerade and Iowa Swarm Golden Ale at the ballpark on July 25 and throughout the season. The Iowa Swarm Collective will also receive all proceeds from a memorabilia auction taking place in the concourse during the game.

"We are excited to bring some of our hometown athletes back to the Des Moines area for an opportunity to meet with fans and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark," said Brad Heinrichs, CEO of The Swarm Collective. "We are thankful for the partnership with the Iowa Cubs to help spread our mission and support our Iowa student-athletes."

