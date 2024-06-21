Stripers Shut out by Nastrini, Knights in Fourth Straight Loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Gwinnett Stripers (34-39) were shut out for just the second time in 2024 on Friday night, falling 4-0 to the Charlotte Knights (32-40) at Truist Field. Nick Nastrini struck out 10 over 6.0 innings for the Knights.

Decisive Plays: Charlotte led wire-to-wire, taking a 1-0 lead two batters into the game against Darius Vines (L, 0-2). Mark Payton doubled and scored on a double by Michael Chavis, who later scored on a sacrifice fly by Colson Montgomery. Rafael Ortega added an RBI single in the fourth and Wilmer Difo tacked on a sacrifice fly in the eighth to make it 4-0. The Stripers left nine on base for the game, including the bases loaded in the first and ninth innings.

Key Contributors: Vines turned in a quality start despite the loss, going 6.0 innings (6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO). Chadwick Tromp had two of the Stripers' five hits, finishing 2-for-3. For Charlotte, Chavis went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and two runs scored. Nastrini (W, 1-5) pitched 6.0 innings (3 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 10 SO) for the victory.

Noteworthy: Alejo Lopez singled in the sixth inning to extend his on-base streak to 21 games. Gwinnett's shutout loss was their first since falling 2-0 on April 28 at Norfolk.

Next Game (Saturday, June 22): Gwinnett at Charlotte, 6:05 p.m. ET at Truist Field. Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. LHP Dylan Dodd (2-6, 4.90 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Johan Dominguez (4-4, 4.14 ERA) for the Knights.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 25): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

