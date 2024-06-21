Baker Blasts 71st Career Home Run in Memphis Uniform in Loss to Jacksonville
June 21, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 6-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
To lead off the bottom of the second inning, Memphis first baseman Luken Baker launched a game-tying solo home run to left field. The home run was Baker's 71st as a member of the Redbirds, three shy of the franchise record 74 currently held by Nick Stavanoha. On the night, Baker went 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI and a walk.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy delivered a quality start on Friday night. The right-handed pitcher allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits, walked three and struck out nine. Memphis has failed to give McGreevy more than three runs of support in all but two of his 15 starts this season.
MLB Rehabber Nick Robertson (0-1) allowed a run on two hits and walked one two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen. MLB Rehabber Willson Contreras caught 7.0 innings as scheduled and caught a runner stealing in the seventh inning. The right-handed hitter went 0-for-4 at the plate.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday, June 22 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
