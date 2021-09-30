Offense Falters in 2-0 Shutout Loss

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens were shutout by the St. Paul Saints in a 2-0 game on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field.

Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. drew the start for the Mud Hens and was absolutely electric through six. He kept hitters off balance all night with his fastball/curveball mix, punching out the side in the six. In the seventh, he faced Mark Contreras with a man on and he crushed a 1-0 pitch over the right field wall for the first runs of the game. The two-run blast gave the Saints a 2-0 lead.

Leiter Jr. exited after eight innings of two-run ball. He allowed just two hits, walked one, and struck out nine. Will Vest entered to pitch the ninth. Three straight groundouts resulted in a clean 1-2-3 inning for the righty.

The Mud Hens offense was stifled all night long, only managing six hits throughout the entire game. Riley Greene supplied three of those hits, including a double, extending his hit streak to six straight. Brady Policelli, Spencer Torkelson, and Ryan Kreidler were the only other Hens to record a base knock.

What's Next:

The Toledo Mud Hens and St. Paul Saints play again Friday night at Fifth Third Field at 7:05 p.m.

Hens Notes:

The Mud Hens are now 8-6 in shutouts this season.

This was the first time St. Paul has beat Toledo this season in 8 games.

