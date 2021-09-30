Redbirds Beat Knights for Second Straight Night

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds got up early and hung on late for second straight win over the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A affiliate, Chicago White Sox), taking them down by a 6-4 final on an occasionally rainy night at AutoZone Park.

Charlotte (47-80, 2-5) grabbed an early lead with one run in the second inning, but it wouldn't last. Memphis (60-67, 3-4) pounced with five runs on six hits in the third, highlighted by RBI doubles from Justin Williams and Luken Baker. Alec Burleson and Dennis Ortega also chipped in RBI singles in the pivotal frame for the 'Birds. Memphis never trailed after their five-run barrage in third.

Baker was a shining star in his Triple-A debut, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Williams also continued a red-hot series - in the first two games, he's 5-for-9 with three runs scored and six runs driven in.

From there, the pitching staff for Memphis got the job done. Andre Pallante, Austin Warner, Johan Quezada, Jake Walsh and Jacob Bosiokovic combined to allow just eight hits and four runs in the victory. The story of the night for the Redbirds pitching staff was their ability to leave runners on base. Charlotte stranded a whopping 12 men on the base paths in the game.

The lead for the Redbirds was slimmed to 5-4 entering the bottom of the eighth, but the slim lead wouldn't last long. Juan Yepez added a huge insurance with an RBI single that brought home Brendan Donovan. Yepez has driven in three runs in the first two games of the series.

