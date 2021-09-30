Oneil Cruz Homers in Fourth Consecutive Game
September 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Oneil Cruz hit his fifth home run in six Triple-A games, but the Indianapolis Indians couldn't overcome an early lead by the Nashville Sounds to lose their first game of the series on Thursday night, 8-3.
Cruz's two-run shot out to straightaway center field in the bottom of the fifth inning extended his streak to four consecutive games with a home run. He is the first Indians batter to go deep in four straight games since Adam Boeve from May 27-30, 2008. It is also the longest home run streak of Cruz's career.
The Sounds (69-57) sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the third inning and scored five runs on as many hits to take an insurmountable lead. A three-run home run off the bat of major league rehabber Rowdy Tellez in the fourth inning gave Nashville an 8-0 lead before the Indians could get on the board.
The Indians (60-66) plated their first two runs on the home run by Cruz, and scored one more on a ground ball in the eighth inning.
Ethan Small (W, 2-0) earned the win for Nashville after allowing two runs in 5.0 innings. Beau Sulser (L, 7-9) surrendered five earned runs in 3.0 innings to take the loss. Both starters fanned four batters.
Indianapolis and Nashville will face off again on Friday night at 7:05 PM ET to begin the final weekend of the season. RHP James Marvel (6-7, 5.46) will face off against RHP Alec Bettinger (3-6, 4.76).
