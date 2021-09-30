Sounds Power their Way over Indians
September 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds offense led them to an 8-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians Thursday Night at Victory Field. The Sounds mustered nine hits, including a three-run home run from Rowdy Tellez.
After a scoreless two innings, the Sounds scored five runs in the third. Christian Kelly led off the inning with a single and came in to score on an error to give Nashville a 1-0 lead. David Dahl brought in a run with a single and Zach Green doubled to deep center field, giving the Sounds a 4-0 advantage. Brice Turang extended the lead to 5-0 with a run-scoring single.
Tellez broke the game open in the fourth inning as he launched a three-run homer to put Nashville up 8-0.
In the fifth, Cam Alldred drove in a run with a single and Oneil Cruz homered to cut the Sounds lead to 8-2. Canaan Smith-Njigba grounded out in the eighth to give the Indians a run and make it 8-3, Sounds.
Nashville starting pitcher Ethan Small earned his second win after he pitched five innings and gave up two runs on five hits.
Game three of the five-game series is scheduled for Friday night in Indianapolis. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (3-6, 4.76) starts for the Sounds against right-hander James Marvel (6-7, 5.46) for the Indians. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds have won nine of their last 11 games and four of their last seven on the road.
Nashville manager Rick Sweet won his 2,100th career game as a minor league manager.
David Dahl has hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games...batting .328 (21-for-64) with 10 runs, 5 doubles, 2 home runs and 10 RBI.
Zach Green had his first multi-RBI game since September 4 at Louisville.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.--
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 30, 2021
- Knights Fall to Redbirds 6-4 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Quintana Rockets Jumbo Shrimp Past Stripers, 7-5 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Lee Locks In, Offense Plates 5 to Edge Clippers - Louisville Bats
- Eight Doubles Lead WooSox Offensive Outburst against IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Win Sixth Straight, Beating Syracuse 8-5 - Buffalo Bisons
- Redbirds Beat Knights for Second Straight Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Oneil Cruz Homers in Fourth Consecutive Game - Indianapolis Indians
- Mark Payton Hits Two Home Runs, But Mets Fall to Bisons, 8-5, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds Power their Way over Indians - Nashville Sounds
- Tonight's Game against Omaha Canceled - Iowa Cubs
- Witt Jr. Joins 30-30-30 Club; Game Suspended in Third Inning - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Use Late Rally to Top Plates Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Rally past Rochester in the Ninth - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Demons Exorcised: Saints Finally Win in Toledo, 2-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Offense Falters in 2-0 Shutout Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (60-65) vs. Nashville Sounds (68-57) - Indianapolis Indians
- September 30 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Routed by Durham, Eliminated from Final Stretch - Norfolk Tides
- Durham Wins Ninth Straight, Blanks Norfolk 8-0 - Durham Bulls
- Owen Named Indians September Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 30, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 30, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ryan Callahan Foundation to Host Families from Golisano Children's Hospital - Rochester Red Wings
- Columbus Clubs Quartet of Homers to Drop Bats - Louisville Bats
- Cruz Leads Indy in Walk-Off Winner - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Sounds Power their Way over Indians
- Sounds Blow Ninth Inning Lead, Fall in Indianapolis
- Private Batting Practice Sessions Return to First Horizon Park for Limited Time
- Sounds Shutout Clippers, Finish 2021 Home Slate with Five-Game Sweep
- Seven-Run Fifth Inning Leads Sounds over Clippers