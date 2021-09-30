Columbus Clubs Quartet of Homers to Drop Bats

COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers lifted four home runs, including two by Oscar Gonzalez, en route to a 13-3 thumping of the Louisville Bats Wednesday night at the hitter-friendly Huntington Park.

Daniel Johnson went deep on a two-run shot in the first, Gabriel Arias lifted a solo blast in the third and Gonzalez exited the yard on two-run homers in the fifth and sixth to pace the offensive attack. Seven of nine starters hit safely for Columbus and six of those seven produced multi-hit efforts.

Louisville scratched across a run in the top of the fourth when newly promoted outfielder Brian Rey singled on a grounder to right to bring home Mike Freeman.

One inning later, Narciso Crook converted a full count into a walk with the bases loaded to score Freeman again and make the score a manageable one-run deficit at 3-2. He also singled in the contest and now has hits in 17 of his last 20 games.

After Columbus erupted for four runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth, the Bats plated one final tally on an RBI double from Braxton Lee in the top of the eighth.

The two teams continue their five-game series Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP Zach Lee (0-0, 4.85) gets the nod against LHP Adam Scott (0-2, 6.43).

