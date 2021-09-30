Quintana Rockets Jumbo Shrimp Past Stripers, 7-5
September 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Lorenzo Quintana finished a triple shy of the cycle while driving in four on Thursday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hung on to defeat the Gwinnett Stripers, 7-5, at Coolray Field.
Jacksonville (74-53, 5-2) tallied 14 hits, including six doubles and a pair of home runs to even the series with Gwinnett (69-57, 1-6) at a game apiece.
The Jumbo Shrimp opened the scoring in the third inning against Jose Rodriguez (loss, 6-6). Brian Miller doubled to right and Bryson Brigman reached on an error to put runners at the corners. Quintana then launched his eighth home run of the season to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-0 lead.
Jacksonville tacked on a pair in the fifth. With two outs, Isan Díaz roped a solo homer to right to make it 4-0. Peyton Burdick then doubled down the left field line, and after a walk to Connor Justus, came in to score on an RBI double from Santiago Chavez.
Jason Alexander (win, 1-1) finished with five scoreless innings. He struck out five and allowed only four baserunners, all of which were singles. Alexander faced just one over the minimum through four innings, and every out he recorded came on either a strikeout or groundout.
Gwinnett chipped away against the Jacksonville bullpen. After Cristian Pache singled with one out in the sixth, Johan Camargo blasted a two-run homer to put the Stripers on the board at 5-2.
Jacksonville responded with a pair of insurance runs in the eighth. Corey Bird led off by pinch hitting and drawing a walk. Miller then singled to put men at the corners, setting up Dustin Fowler for a sacrifice fly. Quintana then followed with an RBI double to extend the lead to 7-2.
The insurance proved valuable. In the ninth, with the Stripers down to their final strike, Pache drilled a three-run homer to make it a 7-5 ballgame. With the tying run at the plate, Jacksonville summoned Jake Fishman (save, 1) who got a lineout to end the ballgame and preserve the win.
Game three of the series is set for Friday at 7:05 p.m. with righty Max Meyer (0-0, 1.80) to take the mound for Jacksonville against Gwinnett lefty Kyle Muller (5-4, 3.40).
Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on the ESPN 690 Facebook page at Facebook.com/espn690JAX.
