Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Thursday, September 30th 6:45 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (59-67, 2-4) vs. Charlotte Knights (47-79, 2-4) Game 2 of 5

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #127 of 130 Home Game #62 of 65

RHP Andre Pallante (0-0, 9.00 ERA) vs. RHP Kade McClure (2-2, 6.09 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds blasted their way to a 12-1 win over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday afternoon. The 'Birds scored four runs in the first inning on an RBI double from Juan Yepez and a three-run home run from Justin Williams. Williams added another RBI in the third inning on an RBI single. Later in the frame, Conner Capel hit a three-run blast of his own, making it 8-0. Yepez added to the lead with a solo home run in the fourth before Capel homered again in the fifth. Williams finished off the scoring with an RBI double in the eighth inning. After Jordan Hicks pitched a scoreless first inning in a rehab start, Connor Thomas fired six-scoreless innings, lowering his September ERA to 1.48 in 30.1 innings.

Memphis Starter: Andre Pallante will make the first Triple-A start of his career for the Redbirds this evening. Pallante pitched in relief in his Triple-A debut in Jacksonville last week and allowed one run in one inning. Pallante was called-up from Double-A Springfield on September 21 after making 21 starts at the level. The recently turned 23-year-old posted a 3.82 ERA in 94.1 innings in Double-A and earned his league's Pitcher of the Week honors on August 15. A native of Mission Viejo, CA, Pallante was the Cardinals' fourth round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of UC Irvine.

Charlotte Starter: Kade McClure makes his ninth start of the season for Charlotte this evening. After pitching to a 9.00 ERA in four starts in August, McClure has been much improved this month, posting a 3.18 ERA in 17 innings. McClure did struggle last time out against Norfolk, lasting just two innings and allowing three runs. The 25-year-old began the season with Double-A Birmingham and pitched to a 3.82 ERA in 15 starts. He earned Double-A South Pitcher of the Week honors on August 8. McClure was the White Sox sixth round pick in 2017 out of the University of Louisville. McClure comes from an athletic background, as his father played QB for the Buffalo Bills while his mother played volleyball at Bowling Green State.

Ready for Liftoff: Justin Williams has found his power stroke since returning from the Injured List last week. Williams has hit three home runs in his last four games and driven in 10 runs during that span. Williams has racked up eight total bases in two of his last three games.

Capel Killing It: Conner Capel hit two home runs in Wednesday afternoon's win over Charlotte. It was the third time in Capel's career that he has gone deep twice in a game. Capel also homered on Saturday in Jacksonville and has seven RBI in his last two games. Capel hit home runs in three consecutive games from July 9-13.

Another Big Day for Juan: Juan Yepez had four hits, including a home run and two doubles on Wednesday. No stranger to big performances, it was the 18th time with the Redbirds this season Yepez has had a multi-RBI game, 21st time he's had a multi-hit game and eight time with multiple extra-base hits.

One Last Ride in 2021: The Redbirds are wrapping up the 2021 season with five straight games at AutoZone Park from Wednesday through Sunday this week. Memphis has been a very good team at home this season, posting a 33-27 overall record. They've earned at least a series split in each of their last three series at AutoZone Park.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.