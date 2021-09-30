Lee Locks In, Offense Plates 5 to Edge Clippers
September 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Zach Lee pitched a gem with two runs over 6.0 innings and Chris Okey singled home the winning run in the top of the fourth to lead the Louisville Bats to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Clippers Thursday night at Huntington Park.
Lee made his third consecutive start after beginning his tenure with the Bats in relief, navigating 6.0 relatively uneventful innings to finish with just three batters over the minimum in his quality start. He yielded solo homers to Gabrial Arias and Steven Kwan as his lone blemishes in his first win with Louisville.
As Lee cruised, the Bats capitalized on three singles and a walk to plate two runs in the first frame. Francisco Urbaez singled and crossed home on an RBI liner into left by Michael De Leon and Narciso Crook continued his torrid pace at the plate by walking and coming plateward on a knock from Brian Rey.
Crook finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and has now hit safely in 18 of his last 21 games.
In the fourth, De Leon singled for his second straight at-bat, moved to third on a double from Rey and scored as the eventual winning run on a lined single to left by Okey.
Braxton Lee and Brantley Bell also drove in runs in the sixth to provide a three-run cushion for Louisville.
Following the righty Lee's departure, Ryan Hendrix, Diomar Lopez and Daniel Duarte tossed a scoreless inning apiece to slam the door.
The two teams will continue their five-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP Michael Mariot (6-4, 4.08) gets the start for the Bats against RHP Heath Fillmyer (3-7, 6.55).
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 30, 2021
- Knights Fall to Redbirds 6-4 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- Quintana Rockets Jumbo Shrimp Past Stripers, 7-5 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Lee Locks In, Offense Plates 5 to Edge Clippers - Louisville Bats
- Eight Doubles Lead WooSox Offensive Outburst against IronPigs - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Win Sixth Straight, Beating Syracuse 8-5 - Buffalo Bisons
- Redbirds Beat Knights for Second Straight Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Oneil Cruz Homers in Fourth Consecutive Game - Indianapolis Indians
- Mark Payton Hits Two Home Runs, But Mets Fall to Bisons, 8-5, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds Power their Way over Indians - Nashville Sounds
- Tonight's Game against Omaha Canceled - Iowa Cubs
- Witt Jr. Joins 30-30-30 Club; Game Suspended in Third Inning - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Use Late Rally to Top Plates Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Rally past Rochester in the Ninth - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Demons Exorcised: Saints Finally Win in Toledo, 2-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Offense Falters in 2-0 Shutout Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (60-65) vs. Nashville Sounds (68-57) - Indianapolis Indians
- September 30 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Routed by Durham, Eliminated from Final Stretch - Norfolk Tides
- Durham Wins Ninth Straight, Blanks Norfolk 8-0 - Durham Bulls
- Owen Named Indians September Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 30, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 30, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ryan Callahan Foundation to Host Families from Golisano Children's Hospital - Rochester Red Wings
- Columbus Clubs Quartet of Homers to Drop Bats - Louisville Bats
- Cruz Leads Indy in Walk-Off Winner - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.