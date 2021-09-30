Bisons Win Sixth Straight, Beating Syracuse 8-5

As the Buffalo Bisons are set to play October baseball for the first time in their modern era, the team finished the month of September as they began it, with a win, taking down the Syracuse Mets, 8-5, Thursday evening at NBT Bank Stadium.

With the win, Buffalo earns their 18th victory of the month, surpassing their previous season-high of 17, in which they accomplished twice during the months of June and July.

Before they were able to claim victory, the Bisons offense continued right where they left off the evening prior.

With one out and Kellin Deglan on first base in the top of the third, Mallex Smith stroked a ball into the right-center cap past Syracuse outfielder Khalil Lee. Deglan plated the first run of the back and forth affair and Smith legged out a triple, his first of three hits on the night.

Buffalo added a pair to extend their lead to 3-0 in the fourth. Gregory Polanco, who had four hits in Wednesday's victory, smacked his seventh double with the Bisons into left over Travis Blankenhorn's head, scoring Kevin Smith all the way from first. Tyler White followed Polanco with a base hit to put the Herd ahead by three.

After the Mets plated a pair in the fourth and fifth innings to take a brief 4-3 lead, the Bisons returned the favor with a four-spot in the sixth.

Nash Knight slugged a two-out double to left, scoring White. After Deglan walked, Mallex Smith poked a ball into center, putting Buffalo up 5-4.

Mallex proceeded to steal second base, then moved to third as Deglan scored off the throwing error by Mets backstop Martin Cervenka. Syracuse reliever Jake Reed then threw a pitch into the dirt, allowing Smith to plate Buffalo's fourth run of the frame, giving them the 7-4 lead.

Up 7-5 in the top of the ninth, Mallex Smith finished off his day at the plate with a solo shot over the right field wall, putting him a double short of the cycle in the game.

Trent Thornton tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his third save on the year. Thornton was one of four relievers to shut down the Syracuse offense, joining southpaws Ryan Borucki, Kirby Snead and Travis Bergen. The four combined to allow an unearned run on four walks, while fanning eight batters and not allowing a hit.

Buffalo returns to action Friday night when Bowden Francis is set to face Zach Godley. First pitch from Syracuse, N.Y., is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

