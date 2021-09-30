Knights Fall to Redbirds 6-4 on Thursday

September 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(MEMPHIS, TN) - Center fielder Mikie Mahtook launched his team-high 26th home run of the season, but the Charlotte Knights dropped game two of the five-game series against the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 6-4 from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN on Thursday night. The loss was Charlotte's second straight in the series.

Mahtook connected on a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to pull the Knights to within just one run, down 5-4. The home run for Mahtook was his fifth in the month of September and his 26th of the year. He is ranked fourth in the Triple-A East in home runs this year.

The Knights tallied a total of eight hits on the evening. Third baseman Jake Burger and designated hitter Marco Hernández had two hits apiece in the loss. Shortstop Romy Gonzalez chipped in with a double and an RBI to extend his hit streak to seven consecutive games.

Charlotte RHP Kade McClure (2-3, 6.81) was charged with the loss after he allowed five runs over just three innings of work on Thursday. The Redbirds scored five of six runs in the third inning against McClure. The inning consisted of six hits by the Redbirds in the inning, which was McClure's final one of the night.

With the loss, the Knights fell to 2-5 over "The Final Stretch" of the season. The Knights have just three games left for the 2021 campaign.

The Knights will continue the five-game series against the Redbirds on Friday night with first pitch on tap for 8:10 p.m. The game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.