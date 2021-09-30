Cruz Leads Indy in Walk-Off Winner

INDIANAPOLIS - A two-run, game-tying home run off the bat of Oneil Cruz in the bottom of the ninth inning sent the Indianapolis Indians on their way to an extra-inning walk-off victory over the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday night, 4-3.

Following Cruz' 412-foot home run to tie the game in the ninth, the Indians scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th off Connor Sadeck (L, 3-3). With one out and the automatic runner on third base following a wild pitch, a fielding error by former Indians shortstop Pablo Reyes allowed Bligh Madris to score.

Indianapolis (60-65) got on the board first in the third inning when Bligh Madris doubled home Oneil Cruz from second base. Cruz's one-out double was his first hit of the game after flying out to right field in the first inning.

The Sounds (68-57) took a 4-1 lead with five consecutive singles to lead off the top of the fourth inning. They had six hits total in the inning and scored one run on a sacrifice fly.

Diego Castillo led off the bottom of the ninth inning with his third Triple-A home run of the season, a solo shot to left field.

After John O'Reilly surrendered four runs in 4.0 innings, four Indians relievers combined for six scoreless innings with just four baserunners allowed. Blake Weiman (W, 5-0) earned the win with a scoreless 10th inning.

Cruz, in his fifth Triple-A game since being promoted from Double-A Altoona last week, went 4-for-5 with a pair of extra-base hits and two RBI. It was his second four-hit game of the season, following June 2 at Double-A Richmond when he went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI.

The Indians and Sounds will face off in the second game of the five-game set on Thursday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Beau Sulser (7-8, 5.42) will take the mound for Indy, while Nashville has yet to name a starter.

