Witt Jr. Joins 30-30-30 Club; Game Suspended in Third Inning
September 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. stole second base in the top of the third inning to record his 30th stolen base of the season and post a season with 30+ home runs (33), 30+ doubles (35) and 30+ stolen bases (30). Shortly after Witt Jr.'s steal and the end of the top of the third inning, the Omaha Storm Chasers and Iowa Cubs entered a rain delay before the game was suspended due to rain prior to the beginning of the bottom of the third.
The game entered a rain delay with Omaha leading, 2-0, after scoring two runs in the top of the third inning. Left fielder Erick Mejia single to start the inning before scoring on a single from second baseman Lucius Fox. Fox stole second to record his 20th stolen base of the season, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a throwing error by right-hander Matt Swarmer.
Witt Jr. stole second on the first pitch after Fox scored to record his 30th steal. He is the third player to record a 30-30-30 season since 1990, joining Luis Robert (2019) and Grant Desme (2009). He is the ninth player in Minor League Baseball to record a 30+ home run and 30+ steal season since 2000.
Right-hander Brandon Barker recorded three strikeouts in two scoreless innings before the game was suspended prior to the bottom of the third.
The Storm Chasers have hit 14 home runs during the Triple-A Final Stretch, amounting to a $700 donation from Minor League Baseball to B&B Sports Academy. Whichever Triple-A team finishes the Triple-A Final Stretch with the most home runs earns an additional $5000 donation to their selected charity.
Ticket packages for the 2022 season, as well as Chasers Blue Books and undated voucher packs, are available for purchase through the Werner Park Ticket Office. For more information, visit omahastormchasers.com or call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 30, 2021
- Tonight's Game against Omaha Canceled - Iowa Cubs
- Witt Jr. Joins 30-30-30 Club; Game Suspended in Third Inning - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Use Late Rally to Top Plates Thursday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Rally past Rochester in the Ninth - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Demons Exorcised: Saints Finally Win in Toledo, 2-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Offense Falters in 2-0 Shutout Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (60-65) vs. Nashville Sounds (68-57) - Indianapolis Indians
- September 30 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Tides Routed by Durham, Eliminated from Final Stretch - Norfolk Tides
- Durham Wins Ninth Straight, Blanks Norfolk 8-0 - Durham Bulls
- Owen Named Indians September Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 30, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 30, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ryan Callahan Foundation to Host Families from Golisano Children's Hospital - Rochester Red Wings
- Columbus Clubs Quartet of Homers to Drop Bats - Louisville Bats
- Cruz Leads Indy in Walk-Off Winner - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Witt Jr. Joins 30-30-30 Club; Game Suspended in Third Inning
- Fox and Melendez Lead Chasers to Series-Opening Win over I-Cubs
- Melendez Smacks Homers No. 40 and 41 in Sunday Loss to Indianapolis
- Six-Run Second Inning Propels Omaha to Saturday Win over Indianapolis
- Storm Chasers Announce Annual Team Awards for 2021