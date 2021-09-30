Witt Jr. Joins 30-30-30 Club; Game Suspended in Third Inning

September 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa -- Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. stole second base in the top of the third inning to record his 30th stolen base of the season and post a season with 30+ home runs (33), 30+ doubles (35) and 30+ stolen bases (30). Shortly after Witt Jr.'s steal and the end of the top of the third inning, the Omaha Storm Chasers and Iowa Cubs entered a rain delay before the game was suspended due to rain prior to the beginning of the bottom of the third.

The game entered a rain delay with Omaha leading, 2-0, after scoring two runs in the top of the third inning. Left fielder Erick Mejia single to start the inning before scoring on a single from second baseman Lucius Fox. Fox stole second to record his 20th stolen base of the season, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a throwing error by right-hander Matt Swarmer.

Witt Jr. stole second on the first pitch after Fox scored to record his 30th steal. He is the third player to record a 30-30-30 season since 1990, joining Luis Robert (2019) and Grant Desme (2009). He is the ninth player in Minor League Baseball to record a 30+ home run and 30+ steal season since 2000.

Right-hander Brandon Barker recorded three strikeouts in two scoreless innings before the game was suspended prior to the bottom of the third.

The Storm Chasers have hit 14 home runs during the Triple-A Final Stretch, amounting to a $700 donation from Minor League Baseball to B&B Sports Academy. Whichever Triple-A team finishes the Triple-A Final Stretch with the most home runs earns an additional $5000 donation to their selected charity.

Ticket packages for the 2022 season, as well as Chasers Blue Books and undated voucher packs, are available for purchase through the Werner Park Ticket Office. For more information, visit omahastormchasers.com or call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.