Tonight's Game against Omaha Canceled
September 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers at Principal Park has been canceled due to wet grounds and inclement weather in the forecast.
Fans who purchased tickets to tonight's game may redeem those for any future Iowa Cubs regular season game in 2022, except July 1-3, subject to availability.
For more information, or to redeem tickets from tonight's game, send the ticket purchaser's name, the email on your account, and the date of the future game you would like to attend to tickets@iowacubs.com or call the Ticket Office at 515-243-6111.
Tonight's game will not be made up, and the final three games of the series between the I-Cubs and Storm Chasers will be played as originally scheduled.
First pitch of tomorrow's game between Iowa and Omaha is scheduled for 6:38 pm. For more information and tickets to future games, visit www.iowacubs.com.
