Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (60-65) vs. Nashville Sounds (68-57)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #126 / Home #62: Indianapolis Indians (60-65) vs. Nashville Sounds (68-57)

PROBABLES: RHP Beau Sulser (7-8, 5.42) vs. LHP Ethan Small (1-0, 1.80)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: An error by former Indians shortstop Pablo Reyes allowed the walk-off run to score in the bottom of the 10th inning, completing a comeback victory for Indianapolis last night, 5-4. Down 4-1 going into the ninth inning, Diego Castillo pinch hit and hit a home run over the left field fence to bring the Indians within two. Oneil Cruz then came up with one out and launched his fourth home run in five games with the Indians to send the game into extra innings. Blake Weiman held Nashville scoreless in the top of the tenth frame. With one out and the automatic runner on third base following a wild pitch, the error allowed Bligh Madris to score for Indy's 10th walk-off win of the season.

PLAYER OF THE MONTH: Hunter Owen was named the Indians Player of the Month today after he hit a team-leading six home runs, the most by any Indians batter in a single month this season. The 28-year-old hit .250 (17-for-68) in 18 games in September. Nine of his 17 hits went for extra-bases, including his sixth home run of the month - hit on Sept. 26 at Omaha - which was his 20th of the year, besting his 19 home runs hit in 2019. His .559 slugging percentage and .866 OPS (min: 60 plate appearances) led the team this month. He ended his month with a season-best six-game hitting streak from Sept. 17-26.

HOMERS THAT HELP: With two home runs last night, the Indians continue to hold the lead in the Triple-A Final Stretch Homers That Help contest. After hitting 14 in five games at Omaha, the Indians now have 16 home runs through six games in the contest, two more than second place Omaha (14). For every home run hit, Minor League Baseball will donate $50 to a local charity for each respective Triple-A team, and the Indians 14 home runs is equal to $700 raised for Indy RBI. The winner of the home run challenge will be given an additional $5,000.

ROLLER COASTER LUMBER CO: Of the Indians 16 home runs during the first six games of the Triple-A Final Stretch, nine have come off the bats of Oneil Cruz (PIT No. 3/MiLB No. 53; MLB Pipeline), Mason Martin (PIT No. 17) and Rodolfo Castro (No. 25), who were all promoted from Double-A Altoona on Sept. 20. Cruz leads the pack after sending his fourth home run into the left-field berm last night. He roped three home runs during the series with Omaha, including one in his Triple-A debut on Sept. 22. Castro follows with three after he launched a pair of home runs last Thursday. Martin then hit a pair last Friday.

CRUZ CONTROL: Pittsburgh's No. 3 and MiLB's No. 53 prospect, Oneil Cruz, hasn't skipped a beat during the transition from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis. In five games with Indy he has hit .526 (10-for-19) with four home runs, one double and five RBI. His average, 1.211 slugging percentage and 1.839 OPS rank second among Triple-A East batters in the since Sept. 22. Cruz went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, double, two RBI and two runs scored in last night's win over Nashville. The 22-year-old spent the majority of the season with Altoona and hit .292 (73-for-250) with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 40 RBI before being promoted to Indy on Sept. 20.

BLIGH ON BASE: With an RBI double last night, Bligh Madris extended his on-base streak to 24 games dating back to Aug. 27. During that time frame he notched a team-high 15-game hitting streak from Aug. 28-Sept. 15, the longest of his career. Since Aug. 27, Madris is hitting .315 (29-for-92) with a .369 on-base percentage and .836 OPS with eight doubles, two home runs and 16 RBI. It is the second longest on-base streak by an Indians player this season, trailing Anthony Alford's 25 games from June 1-July 20. During that stretch, Alford hit .415 (34-for-82) with a .538 on-base percentage and 1.258 OPS.

THE WEIMAN WAY: Blake Weiman came out of the bullpen and threw one hitless inning to earned the win last night. The left-hander struck out one batter to continue his recent domination of opposing batters. In his last five outings, he has struck out 13 of 21 batters faced. He currently holds a 3.00 ERA (4er/12.0ip) with 21 strikeouts and only five hits and three walks allowed in the month of September.

TONIGHT: After the exciting walk-off win to give Indy a season-series lead over Nashville, the Indians continue the five-game series vs. the Sounds tonight at 7:05 PM at Victory Field. RHP Beau Sulser will make his second start vs. Nashville with the last coming on June 10. He will face off against LHP Ethan Small, who will make his first appearance vs. Indy.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Rodolfo Castro was named the Triple-A East Player of the Week (Sept. 20-26) on Monday after he hit three home runs in four games at Omaha last week. The infielder was promoted to Indy from Double-A Altoona on Sept. 20 and made his Triple-A debut one week ago. He started in four games during the five-game road trip and hit .471 (8-for-17) with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI. His three home runs tied for first among league leaders for the week. He also ranked in the top 10 in slugging percentage (2nd, 1.118), hits (T-2nd), extra-base hits (T-2nd, 5), batting average (3rd), OPS (3rd, 1.618), total bases (3rd, 19), runs scored (T-3rd, 6), RBI (T-3rd), doubles (T-4th) and on-base percentage (T-8th, .500).

