Owen Named Indians September Player of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced infielder Hunter Owen as their September Player of the Month after he hit a team-leading six home runs, the most by an Indians batter in a single month this season.

Owen, 28, hit .250 (17-for-68) in 18 games in September. Nine of his 17 hits went for extra bases, including a team-leading six home runs. His sixth home run of the month - hit on Sept. 26 at Omaha - was his 20th of the year, besting his 19 home runs hit in 2019. His .559 slugging percentage and .866 OPS (min: 60 plate appearances) led the team this month.

The slugger ended his month with a season-best six-game hitting streak from Sept. 17-26 and hit .360 (9-for-25) with three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored in that span.

The Evansville, Ind. native was selected by Pittsburgh in the 25th round (765th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Indiana State University.

