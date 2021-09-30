Demons Exorcised: Saints Finally Win in Toledo, 2-0
September 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release
TOLEDO, OH - In five of the previous seven games at Fifth Third Field the St. Paul Saints outhit the Toledo Mud Hens. They didn't win any of those games. They managed just two hits on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field, but it was all they would need as the pitching was remarkable in a 2-0 shutout victory.
Derek Law got the start for the Saints and ran into trouble in each of his three innings, but managed to make the pitches when needed. In the first, Law gave up a leadoff single to Riley Greene. He advanced to second on a groundout, but Law ended the inning with a strikeout.
In the second, Law walked Josh Lester to leadoff the inning. With one out Jacob Robson walked and Brady Policelli singled to right loading the bases. Law struck out Christopher Proctor and got Greene to groundout to first to end the inning.
In the third, Spencer Torkelson led off with an infield single to second. A wild pitch and groundout sent him to third with one out. With the infield in, Aderlin Rodriguez grounded out to second. Law finished his night with a strikeout of Lester. Law went 3.0 shutout innings allowing three hits while walking two and striking out four.
Meanwhile, Mud Hens starter Mark Leiter Jr. was perfect through three. He allowed a fourth inning leadoff single to center by Jose Miranda, the lone base runner he would allow until the seventh.
Chandler Shepherd took over for Law and allowed just a one out double to Greene in the fifth. Shepherd went 4.0 shutout innings allowing one hit and striking out five.
The Saints finally cracked through in the seventh. Miranda led off by being hit by a pitch. With two outs Mark Contreras drilled a hanging curveball over the right field wall for a two-run homer, his 18th of the season, giving the Saints a 2-0 lead. Leiter Jr. went 8.0 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out nine.
Yennier Cano took over in the eighth and gave up a leadoff single to Greene, but retired the next three hitters.
In the ninth Ryan Kreidler doubled to right with one out. Cano, however, would strikeout Robson and Policelli to end the game and pick up his third save of the season. Cano went 2.0 shutout innings allowing two hits while striking out three.
The same two teams meet in game three of the five-game series on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. central. The Saints send RHP Beau Burrows (4-5, 5.16) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Ricardo Pinto (10-3, 4.78). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
