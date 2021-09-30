Ryan Callahan Foundation to Host Families from Golisano Children's Hospital

ROCHESTER, NY - Former NHL player and Rochesterian Ryan Callahan and his family will host three families from Golisano Children's Hospital in a suite at the Rochester Red Wings game on Friday, October 1. Callahan will also raise funds for his foundation, the Ryan Callahan Foundation, which brings unforgettable experiences to children battling cancer.

Callahan, who registered 386 points in 757 career NHL games with the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning, will be moving his foundation efforts to Rochester after he moved back to the area and accepted a position as Director of Player Development for the new Bishop Kearney Selects boys' hockey program.

"We are very excited to bring our foundation and the Cally's Crew suite back to our hometown," Callahan said. "We had a successful run in Tampa at the Tampa Bay Lightning home games for six years and are excited to bring this program to Rochester families. We want to thank the Rochester Red Wings for supporting and helping the Ryan Callahan Foundation provide moments of family unity to pediatric cancer patients and their families!"

A silent auction for a Washington Nationals-themed hockey jersey signed by Callahan, which was given to him during the 2014 Team USA Olympic Tryout Camp, will be held to benefit the Ryan Callahan Foundation.

The Ryan Callahan Foundation is a non-profit organization established by Ryan and his family to make memorable experiences a reality for kids who are battling, or who have survived, cancer. The Ryan Callahan Foundation provides financial assistance on a need by need basis to pediatric cancer families who are dealing with the financial hardships due to medical costs of their child's treatments. Through the foundation's 24Club, the Ryan Callahan Foundation offers this type of support. The foundation is also comprised of two other elements; Cally's Comforts which provides a day of spa services to families in the comfort of their home or at a private salon, and Cally's Crew which treats families to a VIP experience at the Tampa Bay Rays' games. The mission of the foundation is to alleviate the stresses of battling cancer while providing moments of respite care to renew a family's strength and bond to continue their child's fight.

