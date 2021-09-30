Tides Routed by Durham, Eliminated from Final Stretch

September 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides hosted the Durham Bulls for game three of the series on Thursday, September 30th, where they lost 8-0. The Tides couldn't get it going offensively or defensively as the Bulls continued to show why they have the best record in the final stretch.

Pitcher Kevin Smith for the Tides only lasted 1.2 innings after he walked six of 11 batters he faced in the first two innings. Smith has had 16 walks in his last 8.0 innings pitched across three games. After walking four in the second inning, the Bulls were able to score after a fielding error by Tides second baseman Cadyn Grenier allowed Mike Brousseau to cross home plate unphased.

In the fourth inning, the Bulls went up 3-0 after a single by Josh Lowe and a home run by Brousseau. Garrett Whitely doubled to get in scoring position and then later on in the inning Lowe scored him off a soft line drive to left field. Brosseau's home run was barely fair as it fell near the left fair line.

Tony Romero for the Bulls struck out six Tides batters through 5.0 innings, as the Tides were held scoreless on just three hits. The Tides were hitting .167 (3-for-18) through the first five innings as the Tides struggled offensively to score any runs. The Tides didn't record a hit until the fourth inning with a single by Robert Neustrom.

The Tides left four men stranded combined in the fourth and the fifth innings. In the fourth inning, the Tides recorded their first hit after having nine straight batters retired to start the game. Robert Neustrom and Adley Rutschman both hit singles to lead off the inning, but the inning was ended after three quick outs.

Mason McCoy hit a double in the bottom of the fifth, his 20th of the year, and Cadyn Grenier walked to put runners on first and second for the Tides, but two strikeouts and a popout later ended the inning. The Tides left four on base through two innings, hitting 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The top of the eighth inning resulted in two hits, two walks, and an error that resulted in two runs scored for the Bulls. Rene Pinto singled, Garrett Whitley singled, and Taylor Walls walked to load the bases with two outs. A fielding error by Tides shortstop Mason McCoy allowed Josh Lowe to reach and it scored Pinto. A walk drawn by Jordan Lupow thrown by Cody Sedlock brought in the second run of the inning for the Bulls. They went up 5-0 going into the bottom of the eighth.

Cody Sedlock came in to replace Manny Barreda in the top of the fourth inning. He pitched 4.2 innings giving up four runs on six hits. He struck out four but he walked three as well. The Tides pitchers combined gave up twelve hits, ten walks, two home runs, and eight runs. Even so, the Tides pitching led to the Bulls leading 13 batters on base, leaving them only 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

A three run eighth inning by the Bulls allowed them to win in a shutout, 8-0. The Bulls had four hits in the eighth. The Bulls had three consecutive hits in the ninth: a home run, double, and a single; to score the last two runs of the game.

The Tides went 3-for-30, with 14 strikeouts, as they lost 8-0 against the Bulls. The Tides have just three games left in the season as they head into the month of October. The next game for the Tides will be on Friday, October 1 at 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. Join the Tides for the Fan Appreciation Mystery Giveaway for the first 3,000 fans.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.