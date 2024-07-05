Nkosi Tafari Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday
July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 24 following Dallas' 3-2 comeback victory over the Portland Timbers.
Tafari scored his second goal of the season that helped Dallas earn a 3-2 comeback victory over the Portland Timbers on Thursday night. Tafari was second on the squad in duals won (4) and tackles won (2).
This is the second time this season Tafari has been featured in Team of the Matchday honors.
2024 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections:
Asier Illarramendi - Week 1+2
Dante Sealy - Week 1+2 (bench)
Maarten Paes - Week 8, week 15 (bench), week 20
Sebastien Ibeagha - Week 11
Petar Musa - Week 11 (bench), week 13 (bench), week 21
Patrickson Delgado - Week 16 (bench)
Nkosi Tafari - Week 20, week 24
Peter Luccin - Week 21
Team of the Matchday 24
F: Giacomo Vrioni (NE), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Alonso Martínez (NYC)
M: Ryan Gauld (VAN), Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (COL)
D: Sergi Palencia (LAFC), Nkosi Tafari (DAL), Mathías Laborda (VAN)
GK: Aljaž Ivačič (NE)
Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)
Bench: Yohei Takaoka (VAN), Indiana Vassilev (STL), Julian Gressel (MIA), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Maren Haile-Selassie (CHI), Hannes Wolf (NYC), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Andrés Gómez (RSL), Diego Rossi (CLB)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2024
- LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Gino Vivi to Costa Rican Side Deportivo Saprissa - LA Galaxy
- Pavel Bucha Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24 - FC Cincinnati
- Djordje Mihailovic Earns Fourth Team of the Matchday Honor of Season After Notching Goal and Assist in Rapids' Victory over Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Forward Hugo Cuypers Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24 - Chicago Fire FC
- Nkosi Tafari Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday - FC Dallas
- Revolution Travel West to Face Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Keys to the Match: ATX Bound - New York City FC
- New Surface at TQL Stadium Brings Change, But Also (Hopefully) a More Dynamic and Healthier Grass for FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Remains Home Saturday v Atlanta United - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Nick Hagglund Undergoes Successful Ankle Ligament Reconstructive Surgery - FC Cincinnati
- Larraz Nets First MLS Goal, Mihailovic Converts Stoppage-Time Penalty to Lift Rapids Over Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Defeats LA Galaxy 2-1 in Front of 70,076 Fans at Rose Bowl Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday Night - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- Nkosi Tafari Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday
- FC Dallas Secures 3-2 Comeback Win Versus the Portland Timbers
- FC Dallas Goalkeeper Maarten Paes Voted into the 2024 MLS All-Star Game
- FC Dallas Falls 1-0 to FC Cincinnati
- FC Dallas Transfers Forward José Mulato to FC Spartak Subotica