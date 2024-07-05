Nkosi Tafari Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 24 following Dallas' 3-2 comeback victory over the Portland Timbers.

Tafari scored his second goal of the season that helped Dallas earn a 3-2 comeback victory over the Portland Timbers on Thursday night. Tafari was second on the squad in duals won (4) and tackles won (2).

This is the second time this season Tafari has been featured in Team of the Matchday honors.

2024 FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections:

Asier Illarramendi - Week 1+2

Dante Sealy - Week 1+2 (bench)

Maarten Paes - Week 8, week 15 (bench), week 20

Sebastien Ibeagha - Week 11

Petar Musa - Week 11 (bench), week 13 (bench), week 21

Patrickson Delgado - Week 16 (bench)

Nkosi Tafari - Week 20, week 24

Peter Luccin - Week 21

Team of the Matchday 24

F: Giacomo Vrioni (NE), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Alonso Martínez (NYC)

M: Ryan Gauld (VAN), Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (COL)

D: Sergi Palencia (LAFC), Nkosi Tafari (DAL), Mathías Laborda (VAN)

GK: Aljaž Ivačič (NE)

Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)

Bench: Yohei Takaoka (VAN), Indiana Vassilev (STL), Julian Gressel (MIA), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Maren Haile-Selassie (CHI), Hannes Wolf (NYC), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Andrés Gómez (RSL), Diego Rossi (CLB)

