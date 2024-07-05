Revolution Travel West to Face Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday Night

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (7-11-1; 22 pts.) conclude the two-game week with a cross-country road trip to battle Western Conference heavyweights Seattle Sounders FC (7-7-7; 28 pts.) on Saturday night. The first meeting between the two teams in five seasons kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET at Lumen Field, available to watch on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on the call. Portuguese commentary is available on 1260 AM "Nossa Radio USA".

New England pays its first visit to Seattle since 2019, when the two sides played to a thrilling 3-3 draw. Carles Gil scored the late equalizer and added an assist in that match, though the Revolution captain has missed the last two matches with a lower leg injury. The Revolution hold a slight edge in the all-time series against Seattle, 5-4-5, with draws in three of the last four trips to Lumen Field.

The Revolution have lost only once in their last 14 trips to the Pacific Time Zone dating back to June 2016. Saturday's contest will be the team's second of six matches against Western Conference opposition this season, and the farthest road trip of the campaign. New England won its only previous match against a team from the west, a 3-2 triumph at home against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on June 15. In 2023, the Revolution were an even 2-2-2 against Western Conference sides.

New England enters the weekend as one of the most in-form teams in MLS, having won a conference-best 15 points since June 1, second most league-wide. The Revolution have opened the scoring in all six games during that stretch, winning five of them, including a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United FC on Wednesday night. Forward Giacomo Vrioni continued his scoring spree with his second multi-goal game in the last three matches, giving the Albanian striker five goals in his last four games and a team-leading seven tallies on the year. Though Gil remained sidelined, forward Dylan Borrero returned to action after a two-game absence, providing another dynamic presence on the wings for New England.

In goal, New England has benefited from the steady presence of Aljaž Ivačič, who has six wins in his 10 starts with the club. Similar to Head Coach Caleb Porter, who won one Cascadia Cup while with the Portland Timbers from 2013-17, Ivačič brings ample experience against the Sounders, boasting a 3-1-1 record against Seattle, including shutouts in both of his previous starts at Lumen Field in 2022 and 2023.

Saturday will also mark the Seattle return of longtime Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga, who was traded to the Revolution in April and has since started all 11 matches for his new team. Over parts of six seasons with the Sounders, Arreaga helped the club claim the 2019 MLS Cup and 2022 Concacaf Champions League crowns. In the latter, the Ecuadorian international was named to the tournament's Best XI. Arreaga has formed a formidable partnership with both Dave Romney and Henry Kessler. Kessler returned to the starting lineup in Wednesday's win over Atlanta, his first start since May 25, while Romney has guided the team to wins in four of his last five starts. The backline is also bolstered by the integration of Brandon Bye, who has played in the last three games after more than 10 months out of action with a knee injury.

While the Revolution played to a hard-fought win at home against Atlanta, Seattle was idle during the week following a 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC last Saturday night. Midfielder Albert Rusnak accounted for both goals, converting a pair of second-half penalties. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei, approaching his 400th MLS appearance, registered three saves in the winning effort. The Sounders are led up top by Peruvian forward Raul Ruidiaz, who owns a team-high eight goals, and American international Jordan Morris, who has seven tallies on the year.

On the sidelines for Seattle, Head Coach Brian Schmetzer is in his ninth year at the helm and boasts a 116-77-55 career record in MLS, four wins fewer than Porter's 120 regular season wins. The Revolution manager's next win will tie him with Jason Kreis (121) for the 11th most wins in league history.

2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season Revolution Match: #20

MLS Matchday #25

New England Revolution at Seattle Sounders FC

Saturday, July 6, 2024

10:30 p.m. ET

Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

