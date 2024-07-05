Forward Hugo Cuypers Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 24
July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC forward Hugo Cuypers was voted Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday for Matchday 24 following his performance in the Fire's victory against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night at Soldier Field.
Cuypers recorded his first career brace, which included the game-winning goal in the 90+2', as part of the Fire's dramatic 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Union. In his debut MLS season, Cuypers leads the Fire with nine goals and has scored six goals in his last six matches. Among MLS players with at least nine goals this season, the Belgian forward is one of six to have not scored any from the penalty spot.
Additionally, the win marked the second time this season that the Fire have overcome a two-goal deficit to secure a win. Prior to this year, Chicago had not won a match after being down by two goals since August 23, 2009, nor had they scored three goals after the 80th minute since July 4, 2001.
With Chicago trailing 3-1 late in the second half, Cuypers pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute, receiving a headed cross from Chris Mueller and flicking his own headed finish into the open net. After Gastón Giménez equalized in the 89th minute, Chicago and Cuypers took all three points in the 90+2' as he volleyed home Maren Haile-Selassie's looping cross from close range.
Cuypers is the first Chicago player to be named MLS Player of the Matchday since Jhon Durán on Matchday 20 of 2022. Alongside D.C. United's Christian Benteke (two), Belgian players have won three Player of the Matchday honors this season, joining Argentina (four) and Colombia (four) as the only countries with at least three in 2024.
Chicago will travel to Northern California to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, July 7. Kickoff at PayPal Park is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass and transmitted locally via wlsam.com (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish).
The MLS Player of the Matchday is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.
2024 MLS Player of the Matchday Winners
Matchday Player Club
Matchdays 1 and 2 Christian Benteke D.C. United
Matchday 3 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF
Matchday 4 Giorgos Giakoumakis Atlanta United
Matchday 5 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF
Matchday 6 Lewis Morgan New York Red Bulls
Matchday 7 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake
Matchday 8 Raúl Ruidíaz Seattle Sounders FC
Matchday 9 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF
Matchday 10 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake
Matchday 11 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF
Matchday 12 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF
Matchday 13 Christian Benteke D.C. United
Matchday 14 Dénis Bouanga Los Angeles Football Club
Matchday 15 Federico Bernardeschi Toronto FC
Matchday 16 Luca Orellano FC Cincinnati
Matchday 17 Saba Lobjanidze Atlanta United
Matchday 18 Chicho Arango Real Salt Lake
Matchday 19 Aljaž Ivačič New England Revolution
Matchday 20 Yuya Kubo FC Cincinnati
Matchday 21 Petar Musa FC Dallas
Matchday 22 Cucho Hernández Columbus Crew
Matchday 23 Brian White Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Matchday 24 Hugo Cuypers Chicago Fire FC
