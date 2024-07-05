LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, July 7
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today programming details for their home match against Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, July 7 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
Pregame Party At Galaxy Park
Before Sunday's match against Minnesota United FC, fans are invited to stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities throughout the afternoon along with drinks and music. For more information on Galaxy Park, click here.
Phil Manansala Live Set
Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Sunday's match to enjoy musical entertainment provided by Phil Manansala, the lead guitarist of the band Of Mice and Men who is scheduled to perform at pregame and halftime. With a renewed focus on transforming the in-stadium fan experience, LA Galaxy home matches during the 2024 MLS Regular Season will have musical entertainment to excite and entertain fans. Wilshire Boulevard Temple Youth Choir led by Senior Cantor Lisa Peicott will perform the national anthem.
SoccerFest
Cozmo's Cadets, Star Squad, LA Galaxy Youth Programming, the LA Galaxy Foundation and Ticket Sales will have their usual booths at SoccerFest, with the Skirball Cultural Center and Soccer Is For All also in attendance. Fans can take a virtual selfie with their favorite LA Galaxy stars in the Recharge with Dignity Health Area. The NW Pad, located outside the NW stadium gate, will have the LA Times and ramen sampling from Maruchan.
Merchandise
The Rose Bowl Collection will be available at Dignity Health Sports Park this Sunday. The collection features two rose t-shirts, a hoodie, a rose snapback hat, dad hat styles, a rose scarf and two rose pins and pennants. Additionally, a Cozmo and Twizzle scarf will launch on match day this Sunday, July 7.
Cozmo's Cadets
The LA Galaxy are excited to announce the launch of Cozmo's Cadets Galactic Pack! For a $30 donation to The LA Galaxy Foundation, fans can purchase The Galactic Pack and become an official member of the Cozmo's Cadets Kids Club. The Galactic Pack includes: A Cozmo's Cadets lunch bag, membership card and lanyard, iron-on patch, a pennant, discount to the LA Galaxy Team Store, LA Galaxy Programming and access to exclusive member events. For more information, please visit http://www.lagalaxy.com/gameday/cozmo.
LA Galaxy Foundation
The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning June 29th match-issued and signed LA kits, the last match in which the LA Galaxy will have worn the LA kits during the regular season. The online auction will open on Sunday, July 7 at 3:30 p.m. PT and will close at the 75th minute of the match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid. The Hero of the Match is United States Army Staff Sergeant Tommy Huynh. Staff Sergeant Huynh's accolades include the Global War on terrorism expeditionary medal and Army Achievement medal with combat device. The Community Partner of the Match is Soccer Is For All. Fans can visit their booth in SoccerFest to learn more about how they proactively scout, recruit and coach student athletes from underprivileged communities, helping them financially and educating their families on the many benefits that are exclusive to club soccer.
Jewish Heritage Ticket Pack
Fans can purchase a special ticket pack for this Sunday's match against Minnesota United FC which includes a commemorative LA Galaxy Jewish Heritage scarf. The LA Galaxy's Jewish Heritage pack can be purchased HERE.
Match Information
Sunday's match marks the 16th meeting across all competitions between LA and Minnesota United FC, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 7-3-5. Against Minnesota, LA holds a 6-3-5 record in league play and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-2 draw against the Loons at Allianz Field on May 15. In six all-time home matches played against the Loons, the LA Galaxy hold a 3-1-2 record (17 GF; 13 GA). In the last meeting between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy earned a 4-3 come-from-behind win over Minnesota on Sept. 20, 2023.
