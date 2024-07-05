LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Gino Vivi to Costa Rican Side Deportivo Saprissa

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has loaned midfielder Gino Vivi to Liga Promerica side Deportivo Saprissa for the remainder of the 2024 season, with a purchase option at the conclusion of the loan.

Vivi, 23, made five appearances (3 starts) across all competitions across two seasons played for the LA Galaxy (2023-24). In 11 matches played (11 starts) for Ventura County FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season, Vivi tallied five goals. Additionally, Vivi notched two goals and three assists in 11 matches played (11 starts) for LA Galaxy II during the 2023 MLS Next Pro Regular Season.

The San José, Costa Rica, native was drafted by the Galaxy with the 23rd overall pick in the First Round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft after tallying 19 goals and 23 assists in 61 games played (57 starts) across a four-year career at the University of Central Florida (2019-22). At the youth international level, Vivi has featured for the U-20 Costa Rican National Team.

Transaction: LA Galaxy loan midfielder Gino Vivi to Liga Promerica Deportivo Saprissa on July 5, 2024.

