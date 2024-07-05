LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Gino Vivi to Costa Rican Side Deportivo Saprissa
July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has loaned midfielder Gino Vivi to Liga Promerica side Deportivo Saprissa for the remainder of the 2024 season, with a purchase option at the conclusion of the loan.
Vivi, 23, made five appearances (3 starts) across all competitions across two seasons played for the LA Galaxy (2023-24). In 11 matches played (11 starts) for Ventura County FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season, Vivi tallied five goals. Additionally, Vivi notched two goals and three assists in 11 matches played (11 starts) for LA Galaxy II during the 2023 MLS Next Pro Regular Season.
The San José, Costa Rica, native was drafted by the Galaxy with the 23rd overall pick in the First Round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft after tallying 19 goals and 23 assists in 61 games played (57 starts) across a four-year career at the University of Central Florida (2019-22). At the youth international level, Vivi has featured for the U-20 Costa Rican National Team.
Transaction: LA Galaxy loan midfielder Gino Vivi to Liga Promerica Deportivo Saprissa on July 5, 2024.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2024
- LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Gino Vivi to Costa Rican Side Deportivo Saprissa - LA Galaxy
- Pavel Bucha Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24 - FC Cincinnati
- Djordje Mihailovic Earns Fourth Team of the Matchday Honor of Season After Notching Goal and Assist in Rapids' Victory over Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Forward Hugo Cuypers Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24 - Chicago Fire FC
- Nkosi Tafari Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday - FC Dallas
- Revolution Travel West to Face Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Keys to the Match: ATX Bound - New York City FC
- New Surface at TQL Stadium Brings Change, But Also (Hopefully) a More Dynamic and Healthier Grass for FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Remains Home Saturday v Atlanta United - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Nick Hagglund Undergoes Successful Ankle Ligament Reconstructive Surgery - FC Cincinnati
- Larraz Nets First MLS Goal, Mihailovic Converts Stoppage-Time Penalty to Lift Rapids Over Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Defeats LA Galaxy 2-1 in Front of 70,076 Fans at Rose Bowl Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday Night - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Gino Vivi to Costa Rican Side Deportivo Saprissa
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday Night
- LA Galaxy Play Host to LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium Tonight, Thursday, July 4
- Three LA Galaxy Academy Players Named to Third Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game, Presented by Allstate
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Riqui Puig Selected for 2024 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target