Larraz Nets First MLS Goal, Mihailovic Converts Stoppage-Time Penalty to Lift Rapids Over Sporting KC

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (9-7-4, 31 pts.) defeated Sporting Kansas City (4-13-5, 17 pts.) 2-1 in front of a sold-out crowd at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Thursday night, as the Rapids fought back from a one-goal deficit early in the second half to finish the night with goals from Oliver Larraz and Djordje Mihailovic.

The Rapids started off with a high-energy showing, posting eight shots and both out-possessing and out-passing Sporting in the first half.

Colorado saw its first chance in front of the net in the 24th minute when Cole Bassett and Calvin Harris connected in the box. Harris' drive to the touchline and sneaky pass back into the box found Bassett for a quick two-touch chance on goal that went just wide of the far post.

The dynamic striking duo of Rafael Navarro and Omir Fernandez found another opportunity just minutes later when Fernandez sent a ball across the face of the goal that was deflected by an SKC defender attempting to clear it, falling to Navarro for a test of quick reflexes. The Brazilian striker couldn't find the clean connection and again sailed just far of the post.

Djordje Mihailovic nearly found the opener just before the break when he and Harris connected on a give-and-go in the eighteen, but his shot sailed high to keep both sides scoreless before halftime.

Despite only posting three shots in the first half, Kansas City found the back of the net first as Johnny Russell finished off a chance in the 48th minute.

The Rapids attempted to equalize quickly when a corner kick was awarded just a minute later. Defender Lalas Abubakar sailed over his defender to head down Mihailovic's cross in and was bobbled by Sporting's Tim Melia before the goalkeeper could fully collect the ball.

Mihailovic stepped up to the ball once more in the 69th minute when defender Sam Vines was taken down in Sporting's half. The midfielder's floating service found Oliver Larraz right on the penalty spot, as the Homegrown flicked the ball behind him toward goal. His chance took one long bounce and barreled past Melia for Colorado's equalizer and Larraz's first career goal in MLS.

The Rapids continued to push, not satisfied with just a draw in their home fortress, as multiple substitutes came on in the final 15 minutes of the game to bolster the attack even further. Darren Yapi entered the match late and made an immediate impact in stoppage time, driving into the box straight at Melia, who tripped the young striker and cost his side the late penalty kick.

Mihailovic stepped up to the spot for the fifth time this season and neatly put the chance away to the left side of the goal, tallying his tenth goal of the season. His goal and assist to Larraz's earlier goal mark the midfielder's 18th and 19th goal contributions of the season.

The Rapids will continue to defend DSGP on the weekend as they take on St. Louis CITY on Sunday night. Kickoff against the Western Conference foe is set for 7:30 p.m. MT.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.