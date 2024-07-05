Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United returns to action Saturday when it travels to face Real Salt Lake at America First Field. The match is set to kick-off at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on 92.9 The Game and La Mejor.

Atlanta holds an all-time record of 3-1-0 against Real Salt Lake in MLS play: 2-0-0 at home and 1-1-0 on the road in the series. The most recent meeting between the sides in 2022 ended in a 2-1 win by Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta is coming off a 2-1 loss at New England Revolution on Wednesday. Daniel Ríos scored his fourth goal of the season while Ronald Hernández recorded his first assist of 2024.

Saba Lobjanidze returned from UEFA Euro 2024 and came off the bench against New England. With the winger's return, Atlanta will look to continue to create chances down the right side of the field as it leads MLS in successful crosses from that side with 87.

Atlanta sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings on 24 points heading into the weekend. Real Salt Lake is second in the Western Conference on 40 points and also ranks tied for second in MLS with 43 goals scored.

