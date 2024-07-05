Pavel Bucha Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24
July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati's Pavel Bucha has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24, the league announced Friday.
Bucha earned his first career spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday after a two-goal performance against D.C. United that helped lift the Orange and Blue to their MLS record-tying seventh-straight road victory. In the 39th minute, Luca Orellano and Bucha exchanged passes which led to a chipped goal for Bucha which broke the 1-1 tie heading into half.
With the lead still intact, Yamil Asad found Bucha across the top of the box where he beat two defenders and sent a curling strike into the back of the net to give FCC their third goal and solidify the victory for Cincinnati.
The Czech midfielder is in his first season with the Orange and Blue and has been a staple all season, appearing and starting in all 21 league contests. He leads the club in minutes played and is second on the team in assists with five. His first-career brace in MLS were his second and third goals of the season.
Bucha's weekly Team of the Matchday honors is the 25th recognition for an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the weekly team this season. A full list of 2024 FC Cincinnati matchday honors:
2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions
- Luciano Acosta (3, 5, 6-Bench, 10, 11, 12-Bench, 13, 14-Bench, 15, 20, 21)
- Miles Robinson (3, 5-Bench, 14)
- Matt Miazga (6)
- DeAndre Yedlin (7-Bench)
- Corey Baird (11-Bench)
- Kevin Kelsy (14-Bench)
- Luca Orellano (16, 21,23)
- Yuya Kubo (20)
- Pavel Bucha (24)
2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Coach Recognitions
- Pat Noonan (13, 16)
The full team for Matchday 24 is listed below.
2024 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 24)
F: Giacomo Vrioni (NE), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Alonso Martínez (NYC)
M: Ryan Gauld (VAN), Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (COL)
D: Sergi Palencia (LAFC), Nkosi Tafari (DAL), Mathías Laborda (VAN)
GK: Aljaž Ivačič (NE)
Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)
Bench: Yohei Takaoka (VAN), Indiana Vassilev (STL), Julian Gressel (MIA), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Maren Haile-Selassie (CHI), Hannes Wolf (NYC), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Andrés Gómez (RSL), Diego Rossi (CLB)
Bucha and FC Cincinnati take on Inter Miami CF Saturday, July 6 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also listen to the match on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati and on iHeart.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2024
- LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Gino Vivi to Costa Rican Side Deportivo Saprissa - LA Galaxy
- Pavel Bucha Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24 - FC Cincinnati
- Djordje Mihailovic Earns Fourth Team of the Matchday Honor of Season After Notching Goal and Assist in Rapids' Victory over Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Forward Hugo Cuypers Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24 - Chicago Fire FC
- Nkosi Tafari Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday - FC Dallas
- Revolution Travel West to Face Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Keys to the Match: ATX Bound - New York City FC
- New Surface at TQL Stadium Brings Change, But Also (Hopefully) a More Dynamic and Healthier Grass for FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Remains Home Saturday v Atlanta United - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Nick Hagglund Undergoes Successful Ankle Ligament Reconstructive Surgery - FC Cincinnati
- Larraz Nets First MLS Goal, Mihailovic Converts Stoppage-Time Penalty to Lift Rapids Over Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Defeats LA Galaxy 2-1 in Front of 70,076 Fans at Rose Bowl Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday Night - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Pavel Bucha Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24
- New Surface at TQL Stadium Brings Change, But Also (Hopefully) a More Dynamic and Healthier Grass for FC Cincinnati
- Nick Hagglund Undergoes Successful Ankle Ligament Reconstructive Surgery
- FC Cincinnati Adapt and Overcome as Pavel Bucha and Miles Robinson Lead the Way to Victory over D.C. United
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Cf