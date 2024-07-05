Pavel Bucha Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati's Pavel Bucha has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24, the league announced Friday.

Bucha earned his first career spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday after a two-goal performance against D.C. United that helped lift the Orange and Blue to their MLS record-tying seventh-straight road victory. In the 39th minute, Luca Orellano and Bucha exchanged passes which led to a chipped goal for Bucha which broke the 1-1 tie heading into half.

With the lead still intact, Yamil Asad found Bucha across the top of the box where he beat two defenders and sent a curling strike into the back of the net to give FCC their third goal and solidify the victory for Cincinnati.

The Czech midfielder is in his first season with the Orange and Blue and has been a staple all season, appearing and starting in all 21 league contests. He leads the club in minutes played and is second on the team in assists with five. His first-career brace in MLS were his second and third goals of the season.

Bucha's weekly Team of the Matchday honors is the 25th recognition for an FC Cincinnati player or coach on the weekly team this season. A full list of 2024 FC Cincinnati matchday honors:

2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Luciano Acosta (3, 5, 6-Bench, 10, 11, 12-Bench, 13, 14-Bench, 15, 20, 21)

- Miles Robinson (3, 5-Bench, 14)

- Matt Miazga (6)

- DeAndre Yedlin (7-Bench)

- Corey Baird (11-Bench)

- Kevin Kelsy (14-Bench)

- Luca Orellano (16, 21,23)

- Yuya Kubo (20)

- Pavel Bucha (24)

2024 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Coach Recognitions

- Pat Noonan (13, 16)

The full team for Matchday 24 is listed below.

2024 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 24)

F: Giacomo Vrioni (NE), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Alonso Martínez (NYC)

M: Ryan Gauld (VAN), Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (COL)

D: Sergi Palencia (LAFC), Nkosi Tafari (DAL), Mathías Laborda (VAN)

GK: Aljaž Ivačič (NE)

Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)

Bench: Yohei Takaoka (VAN), Indiana Vassilev (STL), Julian Gressel (MIA), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Maren Haile-Selassie (CHI), Hannes Wolf (NYC), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Andrés Gómez (RSL), Diego Rossi (CLB)

Bucha and FC Cincinnati take on Inter Miami CF Saturday, July 6 at TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can also listen to the match on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati and on iHeart.

