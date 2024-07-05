CF Montréal Takes on Vancouver Whitecaps FC Saturday at Stade Saputo

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - Back from a midweek clash in New York City, CF Montréal will play a third match in eight days against Vancouver Whitecaps FC this Saturday at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

Montreal will be looking to extend its unbeaten streak at Stade Saputo to six consecutive matches. With a 2-0-3 home record since May 15, the Montrealers are two games shy from equalling the team record for the number of unbeaten home games, set in 2012 and repeated in 2013 and 2021.

Overall, Montreal is 6-7-1 against Whitecaps FC, with a goal differential of -8, and 4-2-0 when Vancouver visits Quebec. The last time CF Montréal faced the 'Caps in any competition was on June 7, 2023, in a 2-1 defeat in the Canadian Championship final at BC Place.

In terms of personal records, right-back Ruan is the only player in the Montreal squad to have played and started every game for the team this season (21). Since the MLS era, only Samuel Piette and Djordje Mihailovic have managed to feature in every regular-season match in a given year.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will also be welcoming back Ariel Lassiter, who returns to Laurent Courtois' squad after taking part in the 2024 Copa América with Costa Rica. Lassiter played 135 minutes as a starter in the first two games of the group phase against Brazil (0-0) and Colombia (0-3).

The 'Caps have an overall record of 9-7-4 this year. The best performing Canadian club this season thus far won 3-1 against the Loons at Allianz Field on Wednesday evening. Ryan Gauld and Brian White lead the Vancouver attack with nine goals apiece.

