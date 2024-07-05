Nick Hagglund Undergoes Successful Ankle Ligament Reconstructive Surgery
July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati announced today that defender Nick Hagglund had a successful ankle ligament reconstructive surgery Monday in New York. Hagglund will be placed on the Season-Ending Injury List and will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2024 MLS Season.
Hagglund, 31, made 10 appearances for FC Cincinnati in 2024. The Cincinnati native is the Orange and Blue's all-time leader in appearances (139) and is the only player in club history to have played in all six seasons for FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer.
Everyone at the club wishes Nick all the best in his recovery and we look forward to his successful return.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2024
- Nick Hagglund Undergoes Successful Ankle Ligament Reconstructive Surgery - FC Cincinnati
- Larraz Nets First MLS Goal, Mihailovic Converts Stoppage-Time Penalty to Lift Rapids Over Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Defeats LA Galaxy 2-1 in Front of 70,076 Fans at Rose Bowl Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday Night - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- Nick Hagglund Undergoes Successful Ankle Ligament Reconstructive Surgery
- FC Cincinnati Adapt and Overcome as Pavel Bucha and Miles Robinson Lead the Way to Victory over D.C. United
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami Cf
- FC Cincinnati Continue Historic Run on the Road, Storm Out of Audi Field with 3-2 Victory
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at D.C. United