Nick Hagglund Undergoes Successful Ankle Ligament Reconstructive Surgery

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati announced today that defender Nick Hagglund had a successful ankle ligament reconstructive surgery Monday in New York. Hagglund will be placed on the Season-Ending Injury List and will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2024 MLS Season.

Hagglund, 31, made 10 appearances for FC Cincinnati in 2024. The Cincinnati native is the Orange and Blue's all-time leader in appearances (139) and is the only player in club history to have played in all six seasons for FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer.

Everyone at the club wishes Nick all the best in his recovery and we look forward to his successful return.

