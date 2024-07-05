Djordje Mihailovic Earns Fourth Team of the Matchday Honor of Season After Notching Goal and Assist in Rapids' Victory over Sporting Kansas City

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic has earned yet another MLS Team of the Matchday roster spot this season, as the Designated Player tallied one goal and one assist in Colorado's Independence Day victory over Sporting Kansas City. His 90-minute performance aided the Rapids in their third-straight home win and saw his fourth game of the season with at least two goal contributions.

Mihailovic's goal and assist marked his 10th and ninth on the season, respectively.

As a predomiant set-piece taker for the Rapids, it was Mihailovic that would step up to deliver a kick into the box when Sam Vines was fouled in the 69th minute. His floating service found the head of a recently-subbed on Oliver Larraz, whose touch bounced once before sailing past Sporting's goalkeeper for the Rapids' equalizer.

The U.S. international had the opportunity to strike again in stoppage time when young striker Darren Yapi drew a foul in the box after making a drive toward goal. Mihailovic stepped up to the penalty spot for the fifth time this season and confidently slotted the ball home into the left side netting to propel the Rapids to a victory in the dying minutes of the match.

"It's never easy stepping to the spot in tough moments," said Head Coach Chris Armas after the match. "For these moments, in front of the crowd, he likes the pressure. He really does. And Tim Melia, the goalkeeper for Sporting, guesses the right way and Djordje just hits a really good shot. It's a confidence shot. It's a guy with a lot of self-belief. Loves the team, loves our fans, and you can see the passion that he plays with...So it's great that he gets rewarded this way."

This is Mihailovic's fourth Team of the Matchday honor of the 2024 season and third in the last four matchdays (Matchday 21, STL; Matchday 22, MTL; Matchday 24, SKC).

Mihailovic will miss the Rapids' next contest with St. Louis CITY on Sunday due to yellow card accumulation.

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 24

F: Giacomo Vrioni (NE), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Alonso Martínez (NYC)

M: Ryan Gauld (VAN), Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (COL)

D: Sergi Palencia (LAFC), Nkosi Tafari (DAL), Mathías Laborda (VAN)

GK: Aljaž Ivačič (NE)

Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)

Bench: Yohei Takaoka (VAN), Indiana Vassilev (STL), Julian Gressel (MIA), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Maren Haile-Selassie (CHI), Hannes Wolf (NYC), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Andrés Gómez (RSL), Diego Rossi (CLB)

