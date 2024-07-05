Inter Miami CF to Close out Three-Match Road Trip with Visit to FC Cincinnati

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (14W-3L-5D, 47 points) is set to close out its three-match road trip by visiting 2023 Supporters' Shield champions FC Cincinnati (14W-4L-3D, 45 points) this Saturday, July 6 at TQL Stadium. The thrilling matchup between the current top two sides in MLS is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts - a first in live sports broadcasting. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

All matches will feature both English and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Previous Match

Inter Miami defeated Charlotte FC 1-2 at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday to extend its Club-record run of matches unbeaten on the road in MLS to eight, and overall winning streak to four. Winger Robert Taylor and Homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi were the goalscorers on the night to lead Inter Miami to another valuable win playing away from home.

MLS Team of the Matchday Honors for Cremaschi and Gressel

Homegrown midfielder Cremaschi and midfielder Julian Gressel were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 24. The pair clinched Team of the Matchday honors following impressive performances in the team's 1-2 at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

The Academy product earned his first selection to the MLS Team of the Matchday this 2024 campaign, his third TOTM of his career after only debuting in February 2023, while Gressel's selection marked his third Team of the Matchday selection of the season.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami (14W-3L-5D) will visit FC Cincinatti on a four match winning streak and currently sitting first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 47 points (two points ahead of second place), while also leading the league in goals with a total 50 goals (seven more than the next team). Additionally, only LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls (8) have scored more goals from counterattacks than Inter Miami (7).

Unbeaten Run on the Road

Inter Miami will visit TQL Stadium unbeaten in its past eight regular season road games, recording seven wins and a draw, which is the longest unbeaten run on the road in an MLS regular season for the team.

Player Records and Milestones

Captain Lionel Messi and forward Leonardo Campana are the two active leading scorers in Club history, with Campana having 28 across all competitions (25 in MLS) and Messi 25 (13 in MLS). They trail Gonzalo Higuaín who scored 29 times for Inter Miami (all in MLS). Messi (15 in MLS), meanwhile, leads the team with the most assists in Club history with 20 across all competitions each and attacker Robert Taylor (13 in MLS) is second with 19 assists across all competitions.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender and Taylor are tied as the players with most appearances in Club history with 98 across all competitions and close to becoming the first players to reach 100 appearances for Inter Miami. In terms of MLS appearances, Taylor is first with 80 (one in playoffs), while Callender is second with 79 (one in playoffs each).

Additionally, with his assist for Cremaschi's goal in the team's win in Charlotte, Gressel recorded his 75th MLS regular season assist and his ninth this 2024 regular season.

International Duty

Inter Miami attackers Messi and Luis Suárez will miss the team's visit to Charlotte as they currently are away on international duty with their respective nationals teams ahead of the start of the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América.

Messi and Suárez will remain with their national teams at least until Argentina's semifinals game on July 9 and Uruguay's quarterfinals matchup on July 6.

Previously Against FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami has faced FC Cincinnati nine times across all competitions, registering five wins, one draw and three losses. Last time both sides met was last October in 2023 regular season action, with Cincinnati earning a 0-1 win at Chase Stadium.

On Saturday, Inter Miami will be searching to earn a fourth win at TQL Stadium after recording three wins and two losses in the team's previous visits to Cincinnati.

Familiar Faces

Saturday's matchup may present reunions for two former Inter Miami players. FC Cincinnati defenders Alvas Powell and DeAndre Yedlin may their former side after being Inter Miami players in 2020 and from 2022 to 2024 respectively.

Scouting FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati will host Inter Miami after earning a 2-3 win on the road over D.C. United on Wednesday. In all, the Ohio-based side has recorded 14 wins, four losses and three draws for a total 45 points and sits second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfielder and 2023 Landon Donoval MLS MVP winner Lucho acosta leads the team both in goals and assists, tallying nine goals and 15 assists thus far this 2024 campaign.

