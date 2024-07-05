Keys to the Match: ATX Bound

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC face off against Austin FC on Saturday night.

Kickoff at Q2 Stadium is set for 8:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford...

Home Comforts

New York City FC will undertake four away games in a row this month with the hope of claiming as many points as possible.

Their next opponent have had a similar tour of the U.S. of late, with four of Austin's last five games in MLS being on the road. Josh Wolff's side have managed one win during those four games - against Minnesota United.

Their form at home paints a slightly brighter picture, with three wins, one tie, and one defeat in their last five home outings. Nick Cushing can take some confidence from the fact that Austin's draw and defeat came recently against LAFC and the Portland Timbers respectively.

They'll be keen to get back to winning ways at Q2 Stadium on Saturday and that means City will face a tricky test when they take to the field.

Tactical Tweaks

Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff has never been afraid to tinker with his tactics.

Wolff's tactical versatility has been a theme of his time in charge at Austin and is best seen in their last three games.

Austin have used a 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, and 4-4-2 in their last three games. That willingness to change makes Austin a slightly unpredictable side and makes the team's preparation all the more important.

It was the 4-4-2 system that helped Austin claim their last victory and may see Wolff return to that formation when Cityvisit on Saturday. Either way, this should be a fascinating tactical battle between two highly skilled coaches.

On The Road

This is the first of four consecutive away games for City and they will be eager to show their quality outside of the Five Boroughs.

The team's strong home form has been impressive and now they must harness that ability when they travel to Austin. Q2 Stadium is not an easy place to visit, and City's players were certainly frustrated with their last two road performances.

It was important that City took six points from their last two home games, and equally as important is a return to claiming points on the road. City's ambitions for this season are to finish as high as possible and that requires results both home and away.

"We now head into Austin with a chance to produce a performance that will give us a win," Nick Cushing said on Wednesday.

The chance is there, it's up to us to take it.

