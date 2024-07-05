Injury Report: Four out vs. Austin
July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Austin FC on Saturday, July 6.
Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without four players for the game.
Christian McFarlane, Maxi Moralez, and Birk Risa are all out with a right leg issue. They are joined by Malachi Jones, who is continuing his recovery after undergoing surgery on the right leg.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - Right Leg - OUT
Christian McFarlane - Right Leg - OUT
Maxi Moralez - Right Leg - OUT
Birk Risa - Right Leg - OUT
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2024
- Injury Report: Four out vs. Austin - New York City FC
- LA Galaxy Announce Programming Details for Home Match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, July 7 - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Faces the New England Revolution Saturday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Timbers Sign Sawyer Jura, Adolfo Enriquez to Short-Term Agreements from T2 - Portland Timbers
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Real Salt Lake - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF to Close out Three-Match Road Trip with Visit to FC Cincinnati - Inter Miami CF
- In Top of the Table Clash, FC Cincinnati Face off with Inter Miami CF to Start Three-Match Home Stand - FC Cincinnati
- Forward Hugo Cuypers Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 24 - Chicago Fire FC
- CF Montréal Takes on Vancouver Whitecaps FC Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Gino Vivi to Costa Rican Side Deportivo Saprissa - LA Galaxy
- Pavel Bucha Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24 - FC Cincinnati
- Djordje Mihailovic Earns Fourth Team of the Matchday Honor of Season After Notching Goal and Assist in Rapids' Victory over Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Forward Hugo Cuypers Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24 - Chicago Fire FC
- Nkosi Tafari Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday - FC Dallas
- Revolution Travel West to Face Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Keys to the Match: ATX Bound - New York City FC
- New Surface at TQL Stadium Brings Change, But Also (Hopefully) a More Dynamic and Healthier Grass for FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Remains Home Saturday v Atlanta United - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Nick Hagglund Undergoes Successful Ankle Ligament Reconstructive Surgery - FC Cincinnati
- Larraz Nets First MLS Goal, Mihailovic Converts Stoppage-Time Penalty to Lift Rapids Over Sporting KC - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Defeats LA Galaxy 2-1 in Front of 70,076 Fans at Rose Bowl Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 to LAFC at Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday Night - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.