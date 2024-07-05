Injury Report: Four out vs. Austin

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release


New York City FC take on Austin FC on Saturday, July 6.

Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without four players for the game.

Christian McFarlane, Maxi Moralez, and Birk Risa are all out with a right leg issue. They are joined by Malachi Jones, who is continuing his recovery after undergoing surgery on the right leg.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - Right Leg - OUT

Christian McFarlane - Right Leg - OUT

Maxi Moralez - Right Leg - OUT

Birk Risa - Right Leg - OUT

