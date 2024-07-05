Sounders FC Faces the New England Revolution Saturday Night at Lumen Field

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC midfielder João Paulo

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC (7-7-7, 28 points) hosts the New England Revolution (7-11-1, 22 points) on Saturday, July 6 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, SiriusXM FC, El Rey 1360 AM).

Sounders FC holds a 4-5-5 record against New England since they joined MLS in 2009. The two sides have drawn their last three contests and have not met since 2019.

The Rave Green are coming off a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Chicago Fire FC last Saturday at Lumen Field, with Albert Rusnák scoring two penalty kick goals, including one in stoppage time, to secure all three points for the home side. The result extended Seattle's unbeaten run to four games (3-0-1).

Seattle occupies ninth place in the Western Conference with 28 points. New England sits in 11th place in the East with 22 points, most recently defeating Atlanta 2-1 on Wednesday.

Following Saturday's fixture, Seattle turns its attention to the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals as it takes on Sacramento Republic FC on Tuesday, July 9 at Heart Health Park (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 950 KJR AM). Sounders FC then returns to MLS play, traveling to Austin FC on Saturday, July 13 (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV - Watch Free, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

ALUMNI OF THE MATCH - WADE WEBBER

In honor of Seattle's 50th anniversary this year, the team is honoring a club alum at every home match, with Saturday's match featuring A-League era defender Wade Webber.

After starting his professional career with the Portland Timbers of the Western Soccer League, Webber played for the Seattle Storm of the American Professional Soccer League (A-League) in 1990 for one season before the team folded. He was named a Second Team A-League All-Star following the season.

Following a brief hiatus from the sport, he played with the Seattle Sounders in the A-League in 1994 during the team's first year in the league while teaching history at Sedro-Woolley High School. The Sounders made it to the A-League semifinals in 1994 before winning the title in 1995 and 1996. Webber played 17 games in 1994, scoring two goals before playing 23 games in 1995 where he scored one goal. He then played in MLS from 1997-1999 with the Dallas Burn and Miami Fusion.

After his playing career, Webber transitioned to coaching at Thomas Jefferson High School, Washington Premier Football Club, Sounders FC's Academy and eventually Tacoma Defiance. Following his time as Head Coach of Defiance, Webber was promoted to the Director of Development for Sounders FC in 2023 where he currently serves.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Nate Bukaty & Brian McBride

Talent (Spanish): Francisco X. Rivera & Diego Arrioja

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

National Radio (simulcast): SiriusXM FC

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Kelyn Rowe & Chance Fry

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

