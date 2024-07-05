Nashville SC Update

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following this Sunday's fixture at the Portland Timbers (8W-8L-6D) at 9:30 p.m. CT, Nashville SC (6W-7L-8D) will conclude its three-match road swing in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT when it faces D.C. United (4W-10L-8D) for the first time this season.

After a 12-day break, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will travel to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, July 10 to take on the New England Revolution II at 10 a.m. CT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Nashville SC at D.C. United (Saturday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT)Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV appÃ¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Huntsville City FC at New England Revolution II (Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. CT)Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

