Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF Homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi and midfielder Julian Gressel have been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 24. The pair clinched Team of the Matchday honors following an impressive performance in the team's 1-2 at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday to extend its Club-record run of matches unbeaten on the road in MLS to eight, and overall winning streak to four. Inter Miami currently sit at the top of the Supporters' Shield standings with a total 47 points from 14 wins, five draws and three losses.
Cremaschi, who was named as a starter on the TOTM, came up big with a late winner in the 86th minute. A precise low-cross from the left end of the field Gressel found the Homegrown midfielder inside the box, who slid to bury the ball in the back of the net and give Inter Miami a 1-2 lead. The strike was the third for Cremaschi this season. The Academy product earned his first selection to the MLS Team of the Matchday this 2024 campaign, his third TOTM of his career after only debuting in February 2023.
Gressel once again features in the Team of the Matchday bench marking his third Team of the Matchday selection of the season. This recognition comes in the wake of his outstanding performance, securing an assist and dictating tempo in midfield. In the 86th minute, Gressel threaded assisted Cremaschi for the game winner. The assists marked was Gressel's 75th overall MLS assists and his ninth in MLS this season, second on the team behind only Lionel Messi.
2024 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 1 and 2: Drake Callender and Lionel Messi
Matchday 3: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Julian Gressel, Luis Suárez, and Lionel Messi
Matchday 4: Jordi Alba
Matchday 5: Luis Suárez, Leonardo Campana, and Federico Redondo
Matchday 8: David Ruiz and Lionel Messi
Matchday 9: Diego Gómez and Lionel Messi
Matchday 10: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi
Matchday 11: Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi
Matchday 12: Matías Rojas, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez
Matchday 13: Matías Rojas
Matchday 15: Leonardo Campana
Matchday 16: Robert Taylor
Matchday 18: Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi
Matchday 20: Leo Afonso
Matchday 21: Ian Fray and Julian Gressel
Matchday 23: Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Jordi Alba and Ian Fray
Matchday 24: Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel
Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
