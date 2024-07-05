Forward Hugo Cuypers Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24

July 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC forward Hugo Cuypers was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 24 following the Fire's come-from-behind 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Union at Soldier Field on Wednesday night. Additionally, winger Maren Haile-Selassie was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday bench following his performance in the match.

The victory against the Union marked the first time in Chicago Fire FC history that the Club has scored three goals in less than 10 minutes to win a game.

Both Cuypers and Haile-Selassie continued their recent scoring form against the Union. Cuypers scored his first career MLS brace, including the game winner in the 90+2nd minute, extending his team-leading tally to nine goals. Haile-Selassie scored in his fourth-straight game and assisted on Cuypers' game winner. He is the third Fire player since the 2020 season to score in four straight matches, and the ninth different player in Club history to accomplish the feat. With a goal in the team's next match, Haile-Selassie would become the first Swiss-born player to score in five straight matches in MLS history.

Cuypers started the Fire's comeback after falling behind 3-1 in the 49th minute when a short corner on the left was played across the box, where Chris Mueller headed it back across the goal. Cuypers was ready, redirecting the ball inside the far post with a powerful header.

The Fire leveled the score from another short corner in the 89th minute with a blast from Gastón Giménez. Then, three minutes later, Chicago found the game-winner when Haile-Selassie lobbed the ball to the back post for an unmarked Cuypers, who made no mistake with his first-time finish from close range to secure all three points for the Fire. Cuypers' goal in the 90+2nd minute was the 15th stoppage time game-winner in Fire history.

Haile-Selassie opened the scoring against the Union before assisting Cuypers' game-winner, marking the second occasion in which Haile-Selassie has tallied a goal and registered an assist in 2024, having also done so in the 4-1 victory against Toronto FC on June 15. He is the second Swiss-born player in MLS history to score in four consecutive matches and the first since Ismael Tajouri-Shradi did so as a member of NYCFC in 2021.

Chicago will travel to Northern California to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, July 7. Kickoff at PayPal Park is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass and transmitted locally via wlsam.com (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.