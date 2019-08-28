MWL Post-Season All-Star Closer Finfrock Promoted to Dunedin
August 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts received pitcher Randy Pondler to Short-Season A Vancouver while pitcher Cre Finfrock was promoted to A-Adv. Dunedin.
Finfrock, 23, was leading the Midwest League with 17 saves, posting a 3.99 ERA in 33 appearances in his first year in the Midwest League. He joined teammate Griffin Conine in representing the Lugnuts on the 2019 Midwest League Post-Season All-Star Team.
