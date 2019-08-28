The South Bend Cubs to Play Their Last Three Regular Season Games over Labor Day Weekend

August 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand, the final of the 2019 regular season. Included in this homestand is the popular Marvel Super Hero Day on Sunday, September 1. Come dressed as your favorite Marvel character and be one of the first 750 fans and receive a Captain America bobblehead. Also in this homestand is the final chance this year to bring your dog to Four Winds Field. Dog Day Monday takes place September 2. First pitch for this Labor Day game is 2:05 p.m. ET.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Saturday, August 31, vs Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night: The South Bend Cubs honor fans with in-game giveaways and surprises

Flat Screen Saturday: Every inning, one fan in attendance will win a 55-inch flat screen TV

Home Run for Life: A patient from Beacon Children's Hospital will be honored and run the bases during the game

Post-Game Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

Sunday, September 1, vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 2:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at noon

Marvel Super Hero Day: The first 750 fans through the gate will receive a Captain America bobblehead.

Sundae FUNday: Play catch on the field before the game and meet your favorite South Bend Cubs player during the pre-game autograph session

Monday, September 2, vs Bowling Green Hot Rods, 2:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 1 p.m.

Dog Day Monday: Bring your furry friend to the park and enjoy $2 hot dogs, $2 peanuts, $2 and popcorn. Plus free fun zone wristbands for kids 12 and under.

Baseball Bank Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a South Bend Cubs baseball bank

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.