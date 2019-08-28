Camels Can't Get over Hump

MIDLAND, Mich. - There was plenty of offense on display at Dow Diamond to begin the final homestand of the regular season. Unfortunately for the Great Lakes Camels, it wasn't in their favor as the Dayton Dragons took the series-opener 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Both teams combined for 10 extra-base hits in the game (six Camels, four Dragons) and included a 3-for-4 performance from Sam McWilliams out of the nine-spot in the lineup, with all three of his hits being doubles. Those three two-baggers tied the franchise record for most doubles in a game.

However, it was two runs in the 2nd inning and two more in the 3rd from Dayton that proved to be the difference. Those runs, charged to Jose Chacin (L, 11-8), aren't indicative of the type of night the Camels starter had. He had only gone that deep in a game one other time, June 30 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps when he threw 8.0 innings. Chacin scattered five runs on eight hits, but lasted 7.0 innings while walking just one batter.

Joel Inoa came in to relieve Chacin and was excellent down the stretch allowing one baserunner with four strikeouts over the final two frames.

Romer Cuadrado and Dan Robinson each had multi-hit nights for the Camels (79-53) with Robinson collecting one of the team's six doubles. Two double plays reduced multiple threats with Great Lakes at the plate, along with leaving nine runners on base.

Just two home games remain before the Loons head to Lake County for an extended stay. They'll face the Captains over Labor Day Weekend to close out the regular season, spend the off day on Tuesday in Ohio in preparation for Game 1 of the Midwest League Eastern Division Semifinals a week from today.

