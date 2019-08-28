Classic Park in Eastlake to Host Free Movie Nights & College Football Watch Party Starting September 14

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains, the Class A-Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, will be hosting three, free movie nights at Classic Park on Saturday, September 14th, 21st and 28th plus a college football watch party on Saturday, October 5th. Admission and parking to all movie nights and the college football watch party is free.

The festivities start with three straight Saturday night movie nights. First up on September 14th is Avengers: Endgame. On September 21st, The Secret Life of Pets 2 will hit the big screen at Classic Park. The Lego Movie 2 will be shown on September 28th. The main gate at Classic Park will open for all three dates at 6 PM while the showtime for all three movies is 7:00 PM.

On October 5th fans can come to Classic Park and watch some college football as the Scarlet and Gray from Columbus take on the Green and White from East Lansing. Gates open for the watch party at 6:30 PM, while kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.

Food, beverages and alcohol sales will be available at Classic Park during each of the events. No outside food or beverages will be allowed.

The Lake County Captains have qualified for the 2019 Midwest League Playoffs which begin at Classic Park on Wednesday, September 4th at 7 PM versus the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers). Tickets to all playoff games and all Captains games are available online at www.Captainsbaseball.com or by calling 440-954-WINS.

