Giveaways abound in LumberKings final homestand in 2019

August 28, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON, IA - The 2019 regular season comes to an end with the Clinton LumberKings hosting the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) for a three-game series at NelsonCorp Field from August 31st through September 2nd. Come celebrate the Labor Day Weekend with giveaways on Saturday, August 31st and September 2nd and the final Clinton Elotes day of the season on September 1st.

Saturday, August 31 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. Peoria Chiefs | Tickets >>

The final homestand of the regular season opens with a promotion packed night at the ballpark. Arrive early for the first of two giveaways during the homestand. Gates open at 5 pm with the first 500 fans through the gates receiving a LumberKings t-shirt courtesy of 4-Imprint!

After the game, head to the Dr. Pepper Picnic Garden for a postgame concert to close out the "Stay Late Saturday Concert Series." Following the final out, The Stockwell's take the stage for more Saturday night fun!

Sunday, September 1 at 2:00 p.m. | Gates open 12:30 p.m. | vs. Peoria Chiefs | Tickets >>

See Jewel-Osco for a special offer on tickets for a Sunday matinee with the Peoria Chiefs as part of Jewel-Osco day at the ballpark!

Sunday home games fans can see the LumberKings rebrand to the Clinton Elotes. The LumberKings will wear special Elotes jerseys and hats that are available for purchase at the LumberYard team store at NelsonCorp Field.

In addition, all Sundays are "Family Funday Sundays." Bring the whole family and take part in free face painting, balloon artists, and postgame kids run the bases courtesy of the Children's Discovery Center.

Monday, September 2 at 2:00 p.m. | Gates open 12:30 p.m. | vs. Peoria Chiefs | Tickets >>

Arrive early for the final home game of the regular season! Be one of the first fans through the gates and receive a patriotic themed giveaway courtesy of Regalia Manufacturing.

During the game, enter our in-game raffle for a chance to win LumberKings season tickets for the 2020 season.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.