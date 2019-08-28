Four-run Seventh Lifts Chiefs Over Snappers

Peoria, IL - Thanks to a four-run seventh inning, the Peoria Chiefs defeated the Beloit Snappers 9-5 Wednesday night at Dozer Park. Imeldo Diaz went two-for-four with a double and two RBI earning the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

The Chiefs opened the scoring in the bottom of the first against Beloit starter Joe DeMers. Brandon Riley led off with a single and stole second, his 13th of the season. With two outs, Riley scored on a single by Brady Whalen for the 1-0 lead.

Peoria continued to build their lead in the bottom of the second while knocking DeMers out of the game. Wadye Ynfante was hit by a pitch and Edwin Figuera singled to put runners on first and second. After a wild pitch put runners on second and third, Josh Shaw hit an infield single that scored Ynfante to put the Chiefs ahead 2-0. Brendan Donovan walked to load the bases and with two outs, Diaz was hit by a pitch, which scored Figuera for the 3-0 lead.

The Chiefs plated another run in the bottom of the third for their third consecutive inning against Beloit reliever Jaimito Lebron. Leandro Cedeno led off with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball as Ynfante drew a walk. Ynfante stole second to put runners at second and third and Cedeno scored on a groundout by Riley as the Chiefs increased their lead to 4-0.

Peoria kept their offensive momentum going in the bottom of the fourth against Bryce Nightengale. Donovan walked to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a single from Whalen. Donovan scored on a groundout by Diaz, his second RBI of the game for the 5-1 lead.

The Chiefs entered the bottom of the seventh tied at five, but plated four runs. Cedeno started the inning with a single and advanced to second with his second stolen base of the game. Ynfante followed with an RBI single, advanced to second on the throw home and went to third on a throwing error by Beloit left fielder Lester Madden. Figuera singled to score Ynfante to put the Chiefs ahead 7-5. Riley reached second on a fielding error charged to Madden to put runners on second and third. Donovan continued his hot hitting with a two-run single to push the Chiefs lead to 9-5.

Parker Kelly took the no decision, pitching six innings allowing three runs, one earned on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Franyel Casadilla (5-4) earned the win allowing two runs on four hits with two strikeouts in three innings of relief.

