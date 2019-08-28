Dragons Notes for Wednesday

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 l Game # 65 (135)

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (27-37, 55-79) at Great Lakes Loons (36-28, 79-52)

RH Clate Schmidt (1-1, 2.51) vs. RH Jose Chacin (11-7, 4.58)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lake County 5, Dayton 3. The Dragons took a 3-1 lead to the bottom of the seventh, only to see Lake County score two in the seventh and two in the eighth to win. Matt Lloyd had a solo home run for Dayton, his second of the series, and Claudio Finol was 2 for 4 with a triple. The Dragons had five extra base hits in the game including doubles by Jay Schuyler, Michael Siani, and Mariel Bautista. Juan Martinez was 0 for 4 as his 11-game hitting streak came to an end.

Individual Notes

Juan Martinez had an 11-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday. Over his last 12 games, he is 15 for 47 (.319) with two home runs. The hitting streak matched the longest of the season by a Dayton player by Randy Ventura.

Michael Siani leads the Midwest League in stolen bases with 42. Two players in Dragons history have led the league in steals. They are Billy Hamilton (2011) and Jose Siri (2017).

Siani over his last 10 games is 14 for 41 (.341) with a home run.

Miguel Hernandez over his last 11 games is 14 for 36 (.389) with six doubles and triple. He is batting .319 in August (23 G).

Morgan Lofstrom over his last 14 games is batting .367 with one home run. He is batting .358 in August (16 G).

Cameron Warren is batting .324 over his last nine games, going 11 for 34.

Matt Lloyd is batting .381 over his last six games, going 8 for 21. He hit two home runs in the series at Lake County.

Adrian Rodriguez in the month of August has posted an ERA of 0.71 in five games (four starts) (25.1 IP, 2 ER). His ERA leads the MWL and the Reds organization for the month among qualified pitchers.

Connor Curlis in the month of August has posted an ERA of 2.05 in five games (four starts) (26.1 IP, 6 ER).

Clate Schmidt in the month of August has posted an ERA of 2.14 in seven games (two starts) (21 IP, 5 ER).

Matt Pidich over his last 29 games: 1.46 ERA, 49.1 IP, 30 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 14 BB, 55 SO.

Eddy Demurias over his last six games: 1.64 ERA, 11 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 29 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Adrian Rodriguez (6-3, 3.03) at Great Lakes LH Robinson Ortiz (3-5, 4.82)

Friday, August 30 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (3-9, 4.15) at Great Lakes RH Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 2.08)

