Mud Hens Come Back to Win Sixth Straight

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Indianapolis Indians 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon. The Mud Hens were down 3-1 early on, then scored three runs in the late innings to grab the win. The Mud Hens would sit down the final 21 Indians batters that came to the plate.

John Valente led the way offensively, tallying three hits, including two doubles and scoring. Daz Cameron notched two hits, including a double and an RBI. Josh Lester, Andre Lipcius and Chris Rabago each picked up a base hit in the win. Jamie Westbrook and Brendon Davis each tallied an RBI, on a sacrifice fly and a walk respectively.

Austin Bergner got the start on the mound for the Mud Hens, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, including one home run, one walk and five strikeouts. Angel De Jesus would pick up the win in relief, he is now 3-1 on the season. De Jesus pitched 2.0 perfect innings, striking out one while retiring all six batters he faced. Drew Carlton pitched 1.0 perfect inning, collecting his 7th hold while striking out one batter. Miguel Diaz pitched the final 1.0 inning, striking out two batters on his way to his 3rd save.

What's Next - The Toledo Mud Hens will remain in Indianapolis for game three of the six game series on Thursday, September 14, 2022. First pitch of game three will be 12:05 pm EST.

