I-Cubs Snap Skid with Five-Run Win
September 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (62-75) ended their five-game losing streak with a 10-5 win over the Memphis Redbirds (67-70), Wednesday at Principal Park.
As they did in last night's game, Memphis scored in each of the first two innings, getting an RBI double from Juan Yepez and a solo home run from Austin Allen. Iowa fought back with three runs in the home second on a ground ball from Trent Giambrone and an RBI single from Scott McKeon.
Esteban Quiroz added to Iowa's lead with a solo home run in the fourth and they got four more runs in the fifth on a three-run double from John Hicks and an RBI single by Brennen Davis.
The Redbirds scored a run in each the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but a two-run home run by Matt Mervis in the sixth inning kept Iowa's lead at 10-5.
Cam Sanders spun 2.1 scoreless innings of relief, closing out the 10-5 win for Iowa to earn their first win since September 7 against Jacksonville.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Scott McKeon made his Triple-A debut today, playing in his first game since August 21 with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The infielder went 2-for-4 with an RBI hitting out of the eight-hole.
- Matt Mervis went 2-for-5 with two runs, a home run and two runs batted in for Iowa today. The first baseman clubbed his 12th home run with Iowa and 33rd overall this year.
- Five of Iowa's nine starters recorded multi-hit games today, combining for 10 of the team's 12 total hits.
Iowa and Memphis will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 PM from Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
